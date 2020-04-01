He invited the CEOs of Target, Walgreens, Walmart and CVS to the microphone and greeted them with the new effort. The president told attendees that he envisions consumers going upstairs, getting buffered and having their samples sent to the lab for testing – “without leaving your car”.

But the announcement celebrated by the president is not about to be made.

Although these retailers have about 30,000 locations combined, the Department of Health and Social Services has confirmed that there are only five of these large retailers that currently offer driving tests – and none are open to the public. General public.

There is drive-through service in a CVS in Massachusetts, three in two Walmarts and a Walgreens in the Chicago area and one in a Rite Aid in Philadelphia.

Almost all sites offer coronavirus testing only to first responders and healthcare workers, and some only offer it to those who fall into these categories and have symptoms. CVS says it is now making tests available to elderly people with symptoms in addition to first responders and healthcare workers. Retailers have shown limited signs of further progress. When asked about efforts to increase the number of sites, company officials told CNN they were working with the government. in the Rose Garden March 13 , the president hoped to show how the private sector, including laboratories, was helping the federal government to expand coronavirus testing across the country. After wrongly claiming a few days earlier that “anyone who wants a test can get it”, Trump has come under scrutiny from lawmakers, state officials and health care providers who have said that there were no adequate tests. Vice President Mike Pence, whom Trump charged with the administration’s response, also touted the effort. He said public-private partnerships like those with these large retailers have “laid the groundwork” to help meet the country’s testing needs by donating “a bit of their parking so people can pass and test conduct”. “ Initially, Walmart announced in a press release the opening of two driving test sites in the Chicago area to serve first responders and healthcare workers potentially exposed to Covid-19. Two days ago, Walmart said its sites would only test first responders and healthcare workers with symptoms of coronavirus. The sites are not open to the general public in search of tests. Walmart spokeswoman Jennifer Rodriguez told CNN on Tuesday that the two sites in the Chicago area “will help us better understand the operational, public health and safety considerations associated with federal, state and local efforts to expand access to mobile testing. “ “We are in active discussions with several states to see how we can best support their efforts to extend driving tests,” said Rodriguez. “We don’t know where the next sites will be, but we are in discussions with several states to see how we can play a role in supporting our communities in this unprecedented period.” The only CVS driving service is in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. When asked if the company plans to open other sites or make driving tests available to the general public, a spokesperson said the company remains in close contact with federal agencies and state officials “on the best path forward”. But they did not provide details on the way forward. The only Rite Aid site is in Philadelphia and also offers testing for first responders and healthcare workers. In addition to these five public-private partnership sites, the Federal Emergency Management Agency reports that there are 28 federal community test sites that have examined more than 34,400 people. But these sites also aim to test only first responders and healthcare workers, not the general public. Health and Social Services spokesperson Mia Heck said the federal government “will work with partners to make testing more accessible”, but did not specify when. “These private retailers … have all opened test drive sites and are better at knowing how to meet the needs of their community,” said Heck. “We are very grateful to these companies for stepping up and giving their time and resources to increase testing in Covid-19 hotspots.”

