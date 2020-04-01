Having finished their quarantine at home, the Lakers announced Tuesday that all of their players had no COVID-19 symptoms.

Two players tested positive two weeks ago after most of the team were tested while sitting in their car in the Lakers parking lot in El Segundo. The Lakers did not disclose the names of these players and they did not come forward. The team said the two players who tested positive had no symptoms.

The test was administered after the Brooklyn Nets announced that four of their players had tested positive for COVID-19. The Lakers’ last game was on March 10 against the Nets.

“I knew right away we had to get tested,” forward Anthony Davis said on Friday when asked what his reaction was to the Nets’ announcement. “We were talking about getting tested anyway … but there were certain types of rules that if you don’t have symptoms [you can’t]. When the team came out and said that four players had tested positive for coronavirus, I knew right away that we were probably going to be tested.

“It’s a bit tricky because some guys, we feel good and we could have it, asymptomatic. And some guys, you have all the symptoms. “

Davis said his test was negative. Jared Dudley said on a podcast that his test was negative. JaVale McGee’s sister posted on Twitter that her brother’s test was negative and a Yahoo! Sports quoted a person as saying that Quinn Cook’s test came back negative.