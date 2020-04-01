Los Angeles County Natural History Museum gets porch: Tuesday, Los Angeles County Supervisory Council – through virtual meeting – unanimously approved plans to renovate and add 75,000 square feet of the museum and has released $ 15 million for the project, which includes a new entrance to the museum.

Supervisors also gave the go-ahead for an additional $ 15 million to come at a later date.

The vote, delayed by several weeks, comes as the county prepares for what should be an increase in cases of coronavirus and a health crisis of historic proportions.

“We would not proceed if we thought it was imprudent,” said supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas in an email interview. Los Angeles County is “a major regional driver of the state’s creative economy. The county is currently focusing on the immediate challenges facing all Angelenos, so when we come out of this current crisis, it will be more important than ever not to delay the creation of a community center like this to bring people together. of nature and culture, “he said. .

The $ 60 million NHM Commons project also includes a new theater and 400-seat event space to replace the 1960 Jean Delacour auditorium, a second café, and outdoor gathering spaces. Approximately 53,000 square feet of the project will be renovated spaces and 22,000 square feet will be new construction.

The goal is “to really open a porch on the south lawn and the space between us and the Colosseum and to embrace this community role,” said museum director Lori Bettison-Varga in an interview. weeks before the closing of the novel coronavirus. museums in the region. At the time, she added that she hoped that the space could eventually become “a community center, a space for gathering, a place for dialogue, for a shared experience”.

The inauguration and opening dates remain a question mark. The museum has not set a construction schedule while it is going through the COVID-19 crisis.

“Obviously, the timing of this much appreciated approval by the county is tempered by concerns about our public health and economic uncertainties in our country,” Bettison-Varga said recently by email, adding that the museum “would monitor the ‘evolution of the situation “. that we are making plans for the future. “

The architectural firm Frederick Fisher & Partners will lead the NHM Commons project, with landscaping by Mia Lehrer’s Studio-MLA.

Fisher said transparency and connection are central themes. The new south-facing glass facade will better integrate the museum into an evolving exhibition center, positioning it to maximize pedestrian traffic from the nearby Expo Line metro station as well as the Lucas narrative art museum, a billion dollars, next to the west and aiming for the end of 2021.

“The vast majority of our visitors will arrive through this southwest corner, and we will be able to present them, in this space called the Welcome Center, which will be free,” said Bettison-Varga. “Anyone can come in and see that we are an institution that makes nature, history, culture.”

Ridley-Thomas called the museum “the heart of the exhibition grounds since it opened in 1913” and said the NHM Commons project will provide even greater access to museum collections and scientific research.

“We are proud to support the institution as it continues to transform and truly become a community hub enabling the widest audience to engage with their rich collections and programs,” he said by e- mail.

Barbara Carrasco with sections of her mural, “L.A. History: A Mexican Perspective ”, since it was installed at Union Station in L.A. in 2017. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

The Natural History Museum also announced that it has acquired the mural by artist Barbara Carrasco “LA. History: a Mexican perspective”, which he exhibited from March 2018 to August 2019.

Carrasco created the 43 panels, 80-foot-long piece – a story of Los Angeles from prehistoric times to the founding of the city in 1781 until 1981, the city’s bicentenary, for which she painted it. It was commissioned by the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency, which censored the work when Carrasco refused to paint more than 14 images that the agency deemed controversial. The mural has been stored for almost a decade.

Now the work, which Bettison-Varga called “a statement of the history of L.A. from a Mexican perspective”, be prominently displayed in the museum reception center.

“Barbara’s mural is colorful, vibrant, but more importantly, it tells the story of the rich diversity of the Los Angeles foundation,” said Bettison-Varga. “We have a Los Angeles history collection and we have an exhibit called” Becoming Los Angeles “. So that’s part of our DNA, that’s who we are.”

In 2013, the museum completed a reinvention of more than $ 151 million, led by former director Jane Pisano. This project renovated or redeveloped 60% of the public space and included the addition of the Otis Booth pavilion and 3.5 acres of gardens. The NHM Commons project is the first step in a 10-year plan that also includes a redesign of the museum’s second location, the La Brea Tar Pits and the museum.

The main donors to the NHM Commons project are the Annenberg Foundation and the Perlstein family, who each donated $ 5 million.