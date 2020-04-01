Kevin Durant and Trae Young will lead a group of 16 NBA players in an NBA 2K20 tournament broadcast on ESPN.

The NBA, its players association and 2K announced the NBA 2K players tournament on Tuesday. The game begins Friday and the winner of the week-long competition will receive a donation of $ 100,000 to a rescue of his choice related to coronaviruses.

The players were ranked according to their NBA 2K player rating – from 96 from Durant to 78 from Derrick Jones Jr. – and their seniority. Durant, the Nets star who missed this NBA season due to an injury, will face Jones in the opening game Friday night. Other matches will be broadcast on ESPN2. The championship is scheduled for April 11.

Participants will each select a group of eight teams before the tournament and may only play with each club once during the tournament. Rounds one and two will be knockout and the semi-finals and finals will be the best of three.

Other clashes include Young against Harrison Barnes, Hassan Whiteside against Patrick Beverley, Donovan Mitchell against Rui Hachimura, Devin Booker against Michael Porter Jr., Andre Drummond against DeMarcus Cousins, Zach LaVine against Deandre Ayton and Montrezl Harrell against Domantas Sabonis.

The NBA has been closed since March 11, the night Utah center Rudy Gobert became the first player in the league to test positive for the virus. The league is still discussing scenarios to resume play once authorized.