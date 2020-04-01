The Nets were hit harder than any other NBA team by the coronavirus, with four positive players, including Kevin Durant. But all are erased and symptom-free, according to Brooklyn chief executive Sean Marks.

“So far, everyone is in good health. The guys who tested positive canceled their self-isolation and quarantine for 14 days, “said Marks on a conference call Wednesday. “They still practice social distancing like the rest of us. They are erased like everyone else, like the rest of the team and the staff right now. “

After the NBA season suspension on March 11, the Nets returned to New York from California and were tested in mass. The team announced on March 17 that four players had tested positive for Covid-19, and Durant publicly announced that they were among them.

All Nets players and the entire traveling team were also isolated for two weeks. This is now over and all went without symptoms, although Marks was quick to note that all of them still practice safe social distance and that the international players have stayed in the United States.

“Yes correct. The entire travel group, the Nets organization at this time, the basketball operations department have no symptoms,” said Marks.

“I would say it affects a much larger circle. I don’t know if any of us know someone who is not directly affected or who has not. It could be a family member or just community friends or friends in the United States and around the world, so it definitely affects everyone. “

The Celtics, Jazz and Lakers have all had players who have tested positive now declared symptomless or virus free in recent days.