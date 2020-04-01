You ask, we answer. The Post answers readers’ questions about New York’s biggest professional sports teams, and invites our beat editors to answer them in a series of regularly posted mail bags. In today’s slice: the fillets.

Sean Marks said the departure of Kenny Atkinson was “a mutual decision”. Do you believe this? Do you think Atkinson wanted to resign? – Greg

These are two different questions. I will do my best to cover both.

First, we all make decisions that we don’t necessarily want to make. I’m sure Atkinson wanted to see it through and win an NBA title in Brooklyn. But I also believe that he realized that he was not going to be so lucky.

Atkinson could sense that his voice was not the same weight in the locker room. If it hadn’t appeared to him earlier, it became clear in February. And we’re not talking about a large-scale insurgency here, just a few powerful voices.

If Atkinson saw the writing on the wall and knew that a separation of tracks was inevitable, why wait? Forgive the bloody analogy, but it is better to fall on the sword now than to take a knife in the back later – especially considering the calendar.

NBA head coach jobs are hard to come by, but there will be several to open this off-season. Atkinson’s work and proven ability to develop players will make him an attractive candidate for some of them – perhaps even the one who stands just across the East River from the Garden. Everyone from Gregg Popovich to former Knick coach David Fizdale said Atkinson will be back in the saddle soon. Now he has to choose the horse.

Jarrett Allen can’t be on this team after next season’s transaction deadline, right? With DeAndre Jordan forcing his way into the starting lineup, Nic Claxton developing and Kevin Durant can move to 5. If he is traded, do you think he ends up fulfilling his potential and thriving elsewhere, or does ‘is he going to be one of those guys who are too soft in the post and need to develop a 3 ball, otherwise he will be out of the league? – P J

As someone who often tries to drag multiple questions into one, I salute you. Great respect.

First, I wouldn’t guess if Allen will be here by next season’s deadline. You’re right, Allen, Caris LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie would be the Nets’ best trading assets, and with the way the Nets play and the composition of the roster might lead teams to believe that they could snatch Allen from Brooklyn.

But the Nets would have rejected an offer for Allen who would have brought back Clint Capela. Like Allen, Capela can’t touch the wide side of a deep barn, but he’s not coming out of the NBA anytime soon.

Yes, the rims do not break the bank and are not irreplaceable. Allen will not need more volume or a 3-point shot to stay in the league or even get a nice second contract. But adding one or the other will make him a better player. Adding the two will make him an All-Star.

Who are the other three nets [besides Kevin Durant] who tested positive for coronavirus, and what do players do to stay in shape when isolated? – Serge Lauture

You must understand that the Nets are somewhere between the CIA and the former KGB in terms of secrecy. And it’s above a thumbnail or toe-shaped toe, at best. It’s COVID-19 and it’s not the best times. So they clearly do not flout the HIPAA and do not disclose this information. When it comes to form, sports science director Dan Meehan is on top of that. The team sent players exercise equipment (weights, bikes, etc.) and fitness programs, using FaceTime and giving them advice on their training programs, which can last 1.5 hours.

Garrett Temple was signed at the opening of the free agency, who is the next actor on “the Durant / Kyrie list”? – Andrew Goldman

I would be lying if I told you I knew. But I have heard that a number of veterans would like to come to Brooklyn to join Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. They have the exception of the intermediate level taxpayer to spend on free agency.

If the rest of the NBA season is canceled and there are no playoffs, do the Nets have a choice or are they going to Atlanta? – Steven Rodriguez

The Nets sent their first pick of 2020 to the Hawks (who then returned it to the Timberwolves) to dump Allen Crabbe’s salary and pave the way for the signing of Durant and Irving. However, it is protected by the lottery, so would only transmit if the Nets made the playoffs, which they were able to do. But no one knows the exact answer until the NBA understands how the season will end. This is just one of many things in a state of suspended animation until we know what is going to happen.