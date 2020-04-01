WASHINGTON – Leaders at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts lobbied lawmakers for $ 25 million in the massive coronavirus stimulus package enacted by President Trump last week, but planned to lay off staff despite all, reveals a leak from an internal conference call.

During the March 26 appeal, KCPA President Deborah Rutter told more than 200 employees of the cultural institution in Washington, DC to prepare for layoffs, pay cuts and holidays despite the received a major exclusion from the $ 2 trillion emergency economic rescue package for Americans. businesses have been financially devastated by the epidemic that hit the headlines last week.

Rutter revealed how the organization deployed a lobbyist to push Capitol Hill lawmakers to include them, but said it would not help retain staff because they were already short of money, according to audio reported for the first time by Jack Posobiec of One America News.

“We are truly grateful for the $ 25 million, but I will tell you that it does not keep us together,” said Rutter, acknowledging that the bailout had made them “the target of many disgruntled people who believe that we take the money. ” sick people. “

Staff at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts have been advised that many will lose their jobs due to the very difficult financial situation of the arts organization.

“This $ 25 million does not allow us to maintain our current structure,” said Rutter during the call. “If we hadn’t received cash and everything had stayed exactly as it is today, no change, we would be drawing full on the line of credit, we would be short of cash on May 15. “

In an email on Tuesday, the organization confirmed that 725 part-time workers had been affected and that 60 percent of the centre’s full-time administrative staff would also be on leave until at least May 10.



The respected arts complex received incoming fire when they were named benefactors in the Coronavirus Aid Bill – many calling it inappropriate, despite President Trump claiming he had no problem with it.

According to the final bill, the $ 25 million grant can be used for operations, including employee compensation. Rutter said that even if the language was “relatively broad”, they could no longer keep up with the payroll.

“It is not as if we can spend all the money right now to keep everyone and be without money,” she said, saying that “most people” do not understand.

“It is not a bailout. It is a life jacket in a hurricane. I came up with this when someone said, “Woohoo, good for you,” and I said, “Uh, sorry.” None of this is good for any of us. “

Last week, the center also cut nearly 100 members of the National Symphony Orchestra, telling musicians that they would receive their last paycheck on April 3. according to a Washington Free Beacon report.

A staff member asked Rutter to clarify that the Kennedy Center was laying off staff despite their inclusion in the stimulus package.

“Yes, that’s right,” she said during the recording, adding: “That’s why I wanted to start with cash flow, that said, in the absence of this incoming money, we would be short of money and unable to move forward as of mid-May. “

In an email to the Post, a spokesperson for the Kennedy Center provided a breakdown of the grant and said that $ 20.2 million would be spent on staff compensation and benefits – a figure at odds with the comments. of Rutter on the call.

“It is imperative that we reduce the personnel costs of the whole institution during this period of closure and lack of ticket revenues,” said the press release.

“Again, all of these choices are difficult, although absolutely necessary so that we can re-employ staff and musicians when we can resume our programming and bring the audience back to the Center in the months to come.”