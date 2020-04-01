KANSAS CITY, Missouri – A Kansas City nurse is risking her own life to help other New York healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

In New York, more than 1,200 people died from COVID-19 on Monday, and more than 33,000 people were diagnosed with the virus.

Hospitals are overloaded with patients. A makeshift hospital has been set up in Central Park to try to help.

The Governor of New York has sent emails and issued public calls asking health workers from other states to come and help him.

Kansas City nurse Kristey Veasman worked a few years ago in New York as a field nurse. Her medical license is still active there and she decided to say yes.

This weekend, nurse Veasmen will begin discharge from her Kansas City area hospital and travel to New York City for a month’s treatment of COVID-19 patients.

“I had a friend who donated it to me and it’s another layer of protection,” said while presenting a face shield.

And she will need this protection when she starts working in her New York hospital.

“My biggest concern is not having the protection we need. I spoke to a few nurses in the city and they told me they were carrying trash bags. They get a mask for all week and it may not be the N-95 they need, “said Veasman.

She has a heart of compassion for COVID-19 patients.

“I’m sure being a COVID patient would be scary in itself, and the fact that no one really wants to come near you, I think it would be really, really hard when you’re really sick,” said Veasman.

Despite the danger, she is determined to leave.

“I spoke to my mother on the phone. She was trying to dissuade me from it. I said,” Mom, I’ve decided. I will do it. They need help. Someone has to do it. If we are not going to help, who, what will happen to people in New York? Said Veasman.

As Veasman prepares to put his life in danger to save others in New York, his friends and family in Kansas City come to his rescue.

Varsity Construction in Kansas City, gave him N-95 masks. Gilbert and Katie Moore donated 20 leftover N-95 masks and gloves from their plumbing and HVAC business.

“You know, it takes a lot of courage. She’s definitely brave. There’s no question about it,” said Moore.

Courageous and grateful.

“I’m going to keep this mask on all the time. I don’t know how I’m going to eat, drink or do anything, go to the bathroom; but I’m going to keep this mask,” insisted Veasman. .

She plans to donate the additional protective equipment she brings to other nurses in New York who do not have one.