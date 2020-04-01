In the afternoon of September 11, Rudy Giuliani told a shocked country that “the number of victims will be greater than any of us, in the end”.

Rather than dwelling on the death toll, Rudy said that “the effort must now be to save as many people as possible.”

These words are still on my mind, almost twenty years later. And they apply just as well to this slow-motion attack of invisible terror.

April 2020 will be the cruelest month. President Trump tried to prepare the Americans for Tuesday by declaring that “tough times” are ahead. “We are going through two very difficult weeks,” he said in a 131-minute WH briefing, the longest in his presidency.

“In the seven years I have been around the White House, this has been the most amazing briefing I have ever seen,” said CNN’s Jim Acosta said after. “To bring in public health officials and try to explain to the American people that they have to understand the fact – or the very high probability – that we’re going to see 100,000 to 200,000 Americans die in the next few months coronavirus. “ We must hold hands as a country even if we cannot touch it. We must raise our health heroes. And we must hold our leaders accountable for everything they did and for what they did not do. The new story Before the briefing, HuffPost’s S.V. Date wrote that Trump is pushing “the biggest lie of his adult life – a revisionist story in which he did everything right, that no one could have anticipated such an epidemic, and his leadership alone saves millions of lives.” This surge continued Tuesday evening. Clara Jones, Mother Jones Editor-in-Chief tweeted : “The White House is now setting the number of goals at 100-200K dead as good work. This is 2 to 4 times the rate of American casualties during the Vietnam War.” The breathtaking projections are nothing new. They have been known for weeks. They have been reported for weeks. They simply have not been publicly accepted and shared by the White House so far. That’s why Tuesday’s briefing was vital – but it was heartbreaking to think of all the time POTUS wasted. I am sure that journalists will continue to highlight the first failures and problems of the federal government … But will the media coverage resonate? Or will partisanship prevail, even during a pandemic? Top tweets – Daniel Dale to summarize : “This briefing presented a dishonest global narrative – Trump’s effort to present himself as the leader who resisted against the faction that downplays the severity of the virus …” – The cold of David Roberts prediction about the GOP and the pro-Trump media: “They will call this disaster a success and their base will buy it, even as they fill the local morgues …” – Jay Rosen: “Anyone who says that he now understands the reality of the pandemic now. No. He has changed demands. From we are doing a fantastic job, the virus is like 15 people to us are doing a fantastic job, if we don “we did nothing, it would be millions of deaths. Those who call it sober are the brands … – Bill Grueskin: Sean Hannity “is in Reality mode tonight. Warning that new cases will increase sharply, young people may get sick, citing Fauci that more than 100,000 deaths are entirely possible. Something has really changed today. today … “ “The United States must know what has not worked” There is more and more talk of the need for a bipartite 9/11 style commission, and more and more fears that the country is too fractured to support one. David Ignatius came out with a new WaPo column about this idea. “The coronavirus pandemic has strange similarities to September 11,” he wrote. “Trump certainly did not cause the virus, any more than President George W. Bush plotted the attacks of Osama bin Laden on September 11, 2001. And Trump’s NSC tried to sound the alarm. But has the White House “connected the dots” and taken action that could have reduced the damage caused by the coronavirus? “ Ignatius said “The last thing America needs right now is to bicker more supporters. But when we get back on our feet, the country needs to know what went wrong. The challenge, now as in 2001, is to prevent the next attack. “ Chris Cuomo’s new fight CNN anchor Chris Cuomo discovered on Tuesday morning that he had tested positive for the virus. He announced the diagnosis when his brother, Governor Andrew Cuomo, began the daily briefing in New York State. Chris feels good and works from home while quarantining himself in his basement. He said on Tuesday “Cuomo Prime Time” that his biggest concern was for his family. He fears having infected his wife and children. “It hurts a lot more than anything the virus can do,” he said. – Key quote from his opening monologue : “You will have stories like mine popping up all over your life. You probably already have them. Why? Because the tests are just starting to catch up by pulling the curtain on what we have known to be true for so long. It’s not so, it’s not even when. We’re there. It’s a fight. It’s going to get worse. We are going to suffer. And you have to accept it not with fear, but in an almost fanatic sense. passion to fight. Because it’s the only way to get through something difficult in your life and it will be no different. “ Here is my full story about his announcement, his brother’s reaction, and more …



