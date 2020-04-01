In the afternoon of September 11, Rudy Giuliani told a shocked country that “the number of victims will be greater than any of us, in the end”.
Rather than dwelling on the death toll, Rudy said that “the effort must now be to save as many people as possible.”
These words are still on my mind, almost twenty years later. And they apply just as well to this slow-motion attack of invisible terror.
April 2020 will be the cruelest month. President Trump tried to prepare the Americans for Tuesday by declaring that “tough times” are ahead. “We are going through two very difficult weeks,” he said in a 131-minute WH briefing, the longest in his presidency.
We must hold hands as a country even if we cannot touch it. We must raise our health heroes. And we must hold our leaders accountable for everything they did and for what they did not do.
The new story
The breathtaking projections are nothing new. They have been known for weeks. They have been reported for weeks. They simply have not been publicly accepted and shared by the White House so far. That’s why Tuesday’s briefing was vital – but it was heartbreaking to think of all the time POTUS wasted.
I am sure that journalists will continue to highlight the first failures and problems of the federal government … But will the media coverage resonate? Or will partisanship prevail, even during a pandemic?
Top tweets
– Jay Rosen: “Anyone who says that he now understands the reality of the pandemic now. No. He has changed demands. From we are doing a fantastic job, the virus is like 15 people to us are doing a fantastic job, if we don “we did nothing, it would be millions of deaths. Those who call it sober are the brands …
– Bill Grueskin: Sean Hannity “is in Reality mode tonight. Warning that new cases will increase sharply, young people may get sick, citing Fauci that more than 100,000 deaths are entirely possible. Something has really changed today. today … “
“The United States must know what has not worked”
There is more and more talk of the need for a bipartite 9/11 style commission, and more and more fears that the country is too fractured to support one.
Chris Cuomo’s new fight
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo discovered on Tuesday morning that he had tested positive for the virus. He announced the diagnosis when his brother, Governor Andrew Cuomo, began the daily briefing in New York State.
Chris feels good and works from home while quarantining himself in his basement. He said on Tuesday “Cuomo Prime Time” that his biggest concern was for his family. He fears having infected his wife and children. “It hurts a lot more than anything the virus can do,” he said.
