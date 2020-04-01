The so-called “Body Coach,” who became the world’s physical education teacher by helping children stay active during the coronavirus lockout, said the reception had been “unprecedented”.
Appearing Wednesday on ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” program via video link, he told hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid that physical education classes had increased the amount thanks to advertising revenue.
“Just last week on the last seven videos, AdSense is almost $ 100,000,” he said. “It’s incredible.”
Wicks’ workouts, broadcast live from his London home every morning of the week at 9:00 am local time, garnered millions of views from families around the world.
During the interview, the father of two said that “every penny of every workout we do from this school stuff and from now on and forever on this channel … everything this money goes to the NHS in the UK. “
“The more we do it, the more we increase,” he added. “It’s amazing, I’m so proud of it.”
This week, the doors of the country’s largest intensive care unit will open to try to ease the pressure on health services during the global crisis.
