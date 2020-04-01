The so-called “Body Coach,” who became the world’s physical education teacher by helping children stay active during the coronavirus lockout, said the reception had been “unprecedented”.

Appearing Wednesday on ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” program via video link, he told hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid that physical education classes had increased the amount thanks to advertising revenue.

“Just last week on the last seven videos, AdSense is almost $ 100,000,” he said. “It’s incredible.”

Wicks’ workouts, broadcast live from his London home every morning of the week at 9:00 am local time, garnered millions of views from families around the world.