Prior to the NFL 2020 draft, The Post breaks down the draft class by position into a series of 11 games. Tomorrow: the running backs.

Where did he come from?

It’s as if Joe Burrow had been shot from a cannon some time before the start of the last college football season, and here it is: three weeks from becoming the first choice in the 2020 NFL Draft, which must begin on April 23.

Before Burrow clinched the center of the LSU in their first game of the 2019 season, most draft experts had predicted that the quarterback would be chosen in the fourth or fifth round, certainly not before the third.

A 15-0 season later, which ended with the Tigers winning the national championship and Burrow ending the season with a record of 5,671 yards by the NCAA, a completion percentage of 76.3, an NCAA record 60 touchdown passes and the Heisman Trophy, and here we are.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell probably clears his throat and is already training: “With the first choice of the NFL draft in 2020, the Cincinnati Bengals select … Joe Burrow.”

Unless a final swap by, say, the Dolphins, who have three choices in the first round and are as hungry for a franchise quarterback as the Bengals, Cincinnati will get what the former Jets general manager and current analyst d ESPN Mike Tannenbaum called “exactly what the doctor ordered”.

“They should put this card back today and make him the face of the franchise for the next 10 years and count their lucky stars that an Ohio native with his character, abilities, talent and character has fallen on his lap, “Tannenbaum told The. Publish. “If I’m the Cincinnati Bengals, this is the dream scenario.” “

Burrow has already given the public his blessing for the humble Bengals to choose, so there will be no scenario like Eli Manning in 2004 orchestrating this draft trade because he didn’t want to play in San Diego.

Burrow is very similar to what it is – to borrow from the great blacksmith Bill Belichick – in Cincinnati.

And, based on interviews The Post conducted with several NFL analysts who spotted Burrow, who was transferred to LSU from Ohio State before the 2018 season, it’s a very good thing for the Bengals.

“It has been a great historic year,” said Tannenbaum. “I think his athleticism is really underestimated, his decision-making process is exceptional, he has very good accuracy and he gets rid of the ball quickly. He has a good arm. I wouldn’t say it’s a great arm of all time, like watching Vinny Testaverde or John Elway. I would put these weapons in a class of their own. “

Then Tannenbaum delivered this delicious comparison: “His state of mind reminds me of Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson since they are both trying to attack the field and they break when they get out of the pocket.”

“I think Burrow is a full field quarterback. He’s not looking to check, he’s looking to put the ball on the ground, and it’s really impressive. “

Tannenbaum described the ultra-confident Terrier as “a force multiplier”, which means “that it energizes the people around him. He has a natural bravado about it. “

Brady Quinn, Notre Dame’s former star quarterback who also played in the NFL and currently serves as an analyst for Fox Sports Radio, CBS and SiriusXM Radio, also praised.

“His pocket movement reminds you of Tom Brady,” said Quinn. “Their movements are different and Joe is a better athlete. Joe is fast. He was a very good basketball player in high school. “

The only real question mark about Burrow is whether 2019 was an anomaly since his stats were so strange just a year after leading LSU to a 10-3 record in 2018 with 2,894 passing yards , 16 TD and five INT.

Quinn, however, cited the reasons.

“He ended up leaving the state of Ohio after a spring battle with Dwayne Haskins [who went to the Redskins in the first round last year] to be a graduate transfer so he got [to LSU] a little later that I’m sure he wanted it, ” said Quinn. “It means that it’s harder to develop chemistry with these guys, it’s harder to learn the offense. If you go back and look at the second half of 2018, it started playing very , very good football. “

Was Burrow the product of his own greatness or the elite talent that surrounded him last season?

Certainly a bit of both.

“Joe Brady [who was hired as LSU’s passing coordinator in 2019] made a difference and the offense opened up, they had an elite ball carrier, two elite receivers, their close end, I think, dropped a pass all year, and two players offensive line that will be drafted, ” said Brian Baldinger, analyst at the NFL Network. . “It was an NFL team.” “

But …

“He always has a place to go with the ball, he has an incredible level of accuracy and he can extend the play,” said Baldinger. “You can’t be that kind of precision without great anticipation. It’s all there.” “

Burrow worked with quarterback training guru Jordan Palmer, brother of former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer, who also works with Jets star Sam Darnold.

Baldinger noted that in Brady’s system last year, Burrow “worked a lot on the shotgun, didn’t take pictures under the center.” But, Baldinger said he didn’t see it as a problem, saying, “I’m sure he’s working with Jordan Palmer on five-step and three-step drops and takes the ball from the center.

“He knows how to cross progressions very quickly and make very quick and precise decisions,” said Baldinger. “These are the quarters that really end up flourishing in this league.”