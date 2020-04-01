When asked in an MSNBC interview if he could see Democrats from across the country gathering in a hot arena in just 104 days, Biden replied, “It’s hard to imagine that,” adding “, again, we should listen to the scientists.”

He noted that one of the reasons why the Democratic convention had to be held earlier – July 13-16 – was that it would happen before the Summer Olympics, which have since been postponed

“We should be able to do it, we could have done it in the midst of a civil war until the Second World War, have democratic and republican conventions, primaries and elections and always have public security. And we are capable of doing both. But the fact is, it may be different, “he said.

CNN previously reported that Democrats are considering a range of emergency plans for the convention to be held in July, notably by shortening the portion in person or by going entirely digital. Biden said he thought an election would still be held in November, but added that people should probably vote differently, suggesting postal ballots or even a “direct call” vote. In any event, said Biden, “there is no reason to eliminate or delay the election. It can be virtual.” In his interview, Biden also said that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is on her shortlist for a potential running mate – and that she had been on the list before her public engagement with President Donald Trump. There are about six to 10 women on this list, said Biden. When asked if individuals, including Whitmer in particular, had added to his list due to the searchlights they received from handling the coronavirus, Biden replied, “She did not add to the list. did it in my mind two months ago. “ He said that Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is still in the running, his campaign will bring together an organization to perform background checks, starting the checking process for his running mate by mid-April.

CNN’s Dan Merica contributed to this report.

