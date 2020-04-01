When asked in an MSNBC interview if he could see Democrats from across the country gathering in a hot arena in just 104 days, Biden replied, “It’s hard to imagine that,” adding “, again, we should listen to the scientists.”
“We should be able to do it, we could have done it in the midst of a civil war until the Second World War, have democratic and republican conventions, primaries and elections and always have public security. And we are capable of doing both. But the fact is, it may be different, “he said.
Biden said he thought an election would still be held in November, but added that people should probably vote differently, suggesting postal ballots or even a “direct call” vote. In any event, said Biden, “there is no reason to eliminate or delay the election. It can be virtual.”
When asked if individuals, including Whitmer in particular, had added to his list due to the searchlights they received from handling the coronavirus, Biden replied, “She did not add to the list. did it in my mind two months ago. “
CNN’s Dan Merica contributed to this report.
