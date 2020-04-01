The Jets aren’t looking for a starting quarterback, but may be looking for a developing quarterback on day 3 of the repechage.

Sam Darnold is entering Grade 3 with the Jets and there are still question marks over his future, but the Jets are satisfied with the 22-year-old and his starting job is secure.

The Jets agreed on a one-year deal on Tuesday with David Fales to be Darnold’s replacement, and Mike White, who was part of the training team last season, is the third contract quarterback.

It’s always a good idea to have a quarter of development on the list. It would be a quarterback that the Jets do not believe to be a starter, but which can be developed to be a long-term backup for Darnold.

Former Packers general manager Ron Wolf had a philosophy of writing a quarterback every year. His belief was that you attack the position with volume, hoping to hit a few.

The Jets have scented this area of ​​the project in recent years. Greg McElroy, Tajh Boyd, Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg were all unsuccessful quarterback draft picks.

It’s hard to know exactly which quarters will arrive at the end of the day, but Steven Montez of Colorado, Nate Stanley of Iowa and James Morgan of Florida International are possibilities.

For Jets general manager Joe Douglas, the question is whether writing a quarterback is a luxury he can afford. The Jets have so many holes on their roster that Douglas can still focus on meeting needs late in the project rather than looking for potential quarterbacks for the project.

The Jets are two years away from taking No. 3 quarterback overall, so the organization’s hope is that the quarterback won’t be a priority for them for very long.