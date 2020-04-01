Hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world travel to Israel each year to visit the Western Wall in the holy city of Jerusalem. But as coronavirus cases are mounting worldwide, the city is taking extra precautionary measures to stem its spread.

The wall is considered one of the most religious sites in the world, and thousands of people visit to pray before it and place prayer notes between its stones. As Jewish Passover is fast approaching, concerns that even more visitors to the wall may exacerbate the spread of COVID-19 caused additional disinfection.

According to the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, the ancient stones of the wall, also known as the Wailing Wall or Kotel, were cleaned and disinfected Tuesday morning by workers wearing coveralls and gas masks.

Coronavirus: the race for the answer ›

More in Coronavirus: the race to respond



At the same time, workers wearing protective gloves removed the prayer notes trapped between the stones using disposable wooden tools. According to tradition, the notes were placed in bags designated to be buried with other sacred papers on the Mount of Olives, said the foundation.

Workers disinfect the Western Wall on March 31, 2020 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Jerusalem. EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP / Getty Images



Although the notes are deleted twice a year to make room for the news, this year the focus has been on sanitation.

“In these difficult days when the plague spreads all over the world and threatens our lives, we collect prayers from around the world at the remnant of our destroyed Temple, prayers to the Creator of the Universe to send us complete healing and good health and redeem us from this difficult virus that has attacked the world, “said Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Places, who witnessed the removal of the notes and prayed for those who contracted the virus.

A worshiper who approached and kissed the wall on Tuesday was kidnapped by police amid heightened public prayer restrictions, according to Reuters. Israel now has at least 4,831 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 17 deaths.

Workers in Jerusalem remove notes from the Western Wall for burial on March 31, 2020. Western Wall Heritage Foundation



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released an update on social distancing guidelines Tuesday after reports that the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community did not take security measures seriously. Although the new rules prohibit gatherings for public prayers and weddings, they make an exception for prayer groups of ten men, called minyans, who are at least 6 feet from each other at the Western Wall.

Netanyahu also asked the people of Israel this week to celebrate Passover, Easter and Ramadan in their own homes, without extended family or friends.

“This year we will celebrate the Seder with the nuclear family at home,” said the Prime Minister during a live broadcast to the nation. “Together, we will get through this and win.”