With the free agency almost complete, the Jets are now preparing for the NFL draft, which begins April 23.

They are unable to meet potential candidates due to the coronavirus pandemic, but are conducting video interviews with the players and finalizing their project tables.

Each week until the repechage, we will perform a false recovery of seven rounds, projecting what the Jets could do. With the help of Fanspeak draft simulator, we’re going to try to figure out what the Jets could do with each of their eight choices.

Here is the model for this week:

Round 1 (11 total) – WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

It has become the ultimate decision in Jetsland – take the rest of the material or grab the best wide receiver? I went with Jeudy here on Georgia tackler Andrew Thomas, who was the only one left of the big four tackles.

The Jets desperately need a playmaker and that is what Jeudy is. I came to take a receiver here. At first I thought the Jets should take an lineman and hold the receiver, but if you can get a game breaker, you have to. That’s what Sam Darnold needs.

In our simulation, Jeudy is in fact the second off-board receiver. The Cardinals took teammate Henry Ruggs III to # 8. Jedrick Wills (Giants), Tristan Wirfs (Chargers) and Mekhi Becton (Browns) were all off the field for the Jets.

Round 2 (choose 48 in total) – C Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

After becoming playmaker in the first round, general manager Joe Douglas struck the offensive line on day 2 of the draft. Yes, the Jets have just signed Connor McGovern to play center, but it is clear that Douglas’ philosophy is to load the offensive line with as many talented players as possible and to adjust it later. Ruiz or McGovern could move to keep, if need be.

I was tempted to take over Ohio State back J.K. Dobbins here because the Jets have to find a long-term response to the position, but the need for an offensive line is too great.

Round 3 (choose 68 in total from the Giants) – CB Bryce Hall, Virginia

The Jets left the free agency with Pierre Desir, Brian Poole and Arthur Maulet at the cornerback. That means they still have to add. Hall was a four year old starter at Virginia, whose senior season was interrupted by a broken ankle.

Round 3 (choice 79) – TE Adam Trautman, Dayton

The close end is not a need for the Jets with Chris Herndon and Ryan Griffin, but Griffin is 30 and Herndon has to prove he can stay healthy. Adding depth to this position makes sense for 2020 and beyond. Trautman had 70 catches and 14 touchdowns for Dayton last year.

Round 4 (choose 120 in total) – G Ben Bredeson, Michigan

Douglas fills up with Michigan offensive linemen. Bredeson is a 6-foot-5, 315-pound starter for the Wolverines, who can be a good replacement as a freshman and then compete for a starting spot in the second year.

Round 5 (choose 158 in total) – RB Ke’shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt

The Jets need depth to back up behind Le’Veon Bell. Vaughn is a tough runner.

Round 6 (choose 191 in total) – OT Colton McKivitz, West Virginia

Jets must continue to add depth to the offensive line. McKivitz played both left and right for the Mountaineers.

Round 6 (choose 211 total of Chiefs) – Edge D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina

Douglas is looking for top guys and Wonnum became a team captain in the second year. May contribute to special teams and perhaps become a pass accelerator.