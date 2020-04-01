The inspirational show, which debuts on the new service on April 6, follows the stars as they start a chain of kindness by offering money to an unsuspecting person who then has to pay half of it.

Produced by Jennifer Lopez, “Thanks of Million” will also feature episodes with Kristen Bell, Nick Jonas, Aaron Rodgers, Yara Shahidi, Gabriel Iglesias, Anthony Davis, Kevin Hart and Karlie Kloss, offering $ 1 million over its ten episodes.