With plenty of time on their hands, the 50-year-old star and leader of Tenacious D has honed his dancing skills, and the hilarious results can be seen in a TikTok video that cheers up viewers around the world.
Black got her start on the social networking video sharing app, wearing nothing but a Stetson, sport shorts and cowboy boots to perform her “quarantine dance”.
In the 30-second freestyle video, which appears to have been filmed in his backyard, Black offers a series of questionable tricks, kicks, and jumps. He even tries Russian squat dance.
He subtitled the sequence “Quarantine Dance #reallifeathome #distancedance #happyathome #boredathome”.
On Wednesday, the video had been viewed more than 2 million times and had collected nearly 300,000 “likes”.
Gordon Ramsay, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Jason Derulo and Millie Bobby Brown have also posted TikTok dances and skits.
