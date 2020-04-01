After days of denial and increasing international pressure, the Iranian government now claims that its armed forces unintentionally shot down a Ukrainian airliner this week, killing everyone on board. During a briefing this morning, the Iranian air defense chief said that “human error in times of crisis caused by American adventurism” had caused the Ukrainian Airlines jet to be confused with a hostile target. Holly Williams reports from Baghdad.
Source —–> https://www.cbsnews.com/video/iran-admits-responsibility-in-shootdown-of-ukrainian-jetliner/