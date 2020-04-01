This is the grim situation described in a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union and the DC Public Defender’s Service brought on Monday on behalf of four detainees and prisoners in Washington, the Washington City prison.

The trial ended on a day when at least one other group of prisoners in a Texas state prison asked a judge to warrant that they have more soap and cleaning supplies, noting how the detainees started to take a more aggressive and coordinated approach in court for how their prisons are managed as they fear the spread of the coronavirus.

The documents filed by the court paint a striking portrait of the alleged lack of health supplies in certain prisons and underline how difficult it is for detention centers to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Even the best-run, most humane, and most medically up-to-date prison is a giant Petri dish. You have many, many people living in tight quarters. Social distancing is almost impossible,” said Greg Lipper, a defense lawyer based in DC. who has clients in prison. “Most of the prisons, especially the city prisons, have a lot of people going in and out. DC is no different.”

Lawsuits against DC and Texas, both in federal court but against local and state correctional systems, have adopted a different tactic than many other court cases since the pandemic in the United States.

In other cases, detainees have asked to be released from prison to avoid catching Covid-19, and judges have largely denied these efforts. In a handful of local communities and in New York, where more than 160 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus, city leaders have decided to release non-violent offenders and crimes, going to court.

Yet many correctional systems have not taken this drastic step, and DC and Texas lawsuits show the limits in prisons to prevent disease – and how inmates fear how the virus might spread.

DC prison now has six confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to a spokesperson. Although fewer people are currently locked up, DC authorities have not made the same decision as other cities to release large groups of prisoners. And former detainees who broke parole are still temporarily detained in DC prison, bringing people in and out of the prison, according to defense lawyers.

Olinda Moyd, a recently retired chief of the DC Public Defender’s parole section, said that one of his clients was released last week after he was arrested in January for missing an appointment with his agent. Conditional liberation. The prison sent him home to Maryland with a metro ticket.

“The men who sit in the prison are terrified. They are worried about their families,” she said. “Chemicals are deposited in each of the housing units in the morning. They go around and clean each of the cell door handles.”

The DC detainee trial this week called the situation inside the prison cruel and unusual punishment.

One inmate was unable to take the Covid-19 test and was returned to his accommodation with symptoms of the virus, according to the complaint.

“The defendants have not provided additional soap free of charge since the first distribution of the single bar of soap, and the defendants have not informed residents when they will receive more soap,” the trial said. “As a result, some residents have already used up their single bar, while others do not use the single bar because they do not know when the next bar will arrive.”

“In at least one unit, a closet filled with cleaning products and clean rags is present, but residents are informed that they will be punished if they try to access these supplies or use them to clean the unit , their own cells or their hands and bodies. “added the lawsuit.

The trial alleges that the prison violates the constitutional rights of its residents, including protection from cruel and unusual punishment. In the end, the trial asked a judge to release the prisoners and the detainees and to provide the detainees with hand soap, paper towels, toilet paper, running water, handkerchiefs, garbage cans without contact and hand sanitizer. Prisoners also seek access to daily showers and clean laundry.

DC Deputy Mayor Kevin Donahue declined to comment on the trial, only saying in a statement that “since the earliest stages of this unprecedented pandemic, we have planned for the safety and well-being of all vulnerable people in the district , which includes residents in the care of the Ministry of Correctional Services. As this public health emergency progresses, we will continue to work to ensure the safety and health of all residents and workers. “

Make a hand sanitizer but cannot have one

In Texas, inmates charge for hand sanitizer, soap and paper towels, alleging that their prison unit did not take enough precautions to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, according to a new federal trial.

The trial indicates that the Texas criminal justice system and the community around the Wallace Pack unit in Grimes County have seen several reported cases of the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that prisons provide cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer.

But the trial alleges that detainees in the state of Texas cannot have access to hand sanitizer because of state policy that says they cannot have it – even if some detainees have been forced to do so.

The trial also claims that the prison did not take enough measures to prevent the virus from spreading, including by reducing interactions with inmates.

So far, one inmate and two staff from other facilities in the Texas prison system have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the trial.

A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice declined to comment on the trial allegations because the state is still examining it.

“The health and well-being of TDCJ employees and contractors as well as offenders in our care are of the utmost importance. TDCJ works in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and officials at Texas State Health “Jeremy Desel said in an email Monday. “As guidelines from the CDC and state health officials evolve, so do our practices.”