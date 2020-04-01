India has “found” how to manage COVIDIOTES.

Police across the South Asian country have found various ways to publicly punish those who violate their strict control of coronaviruses – by forcing them to do squats, pushups, and sit-ups on the street.

“Think before you go out during the lockout,” tweeted an Indian with a video of cops in Andhra Pradesh doing sit-ups, according to the Economic Times.

Other forces across the country have also turned to similar sanctions to “adapt” the crime – with photos showing people in India’s largest city, Mumbai, forced to exercise while cops stand over them.

However, they fared easily compared to other lockbreakers – with other images showing the police whipping some with canes as they insist on going home and complying with quarantines.

In the northern city of Meerut, people have been forced to hold up signs saying “I am a friend of the coronavirus” or “I am the enemy of society” – with images posted online for shame them.

Other signs read: “I don’t believe in the law of the land” and “I don’t care about my family or society” – with people laughing at them while standing in the street.

India imposed a population lock of over 1.3 billion on March 24. Some districts have even stamped the hands of those who were supposed to be in quarantine.

As of Tuesday, there have been 1,251 confirmed cases and 32 deaths – but health experts fear the spread may be much worse since few tests have been made available.

Health experts are watching with growing concern the nation – the second most populous country after China – to try to effectively observe physical distance, especially in its slums.

With post wires