The Los Angeles Rams were the next major NFL event two years ago.

As early as 2018, the offensive juggernaut led by Sean McVay, who starred Jared Goff in the quarterback (first overall) and Todd Gurley in the offensive (2017 offensive player of the year) , was considered an eternal competitor. . McVay was the innovative spirit in the NFL, and anyone who had ever been within six feet of him (before social unrest) was hired as the NFL’s head coach (looking at you, Zac Taylor).

Now the team has just finished third in an increasingly busy NFC West. GM Les Snead has piled up his books with bad contracts, and they are expected to spend five consecutive years without a first-round pick. Their defense is emptied. The players want to go out. The team looks less like a juggernaut than a sinking ship.

What happened?

The untangling of the Rams started before they even got to the Super Bowl. In April 2018, they traded a Patriots first round pick for Brandin Cooks, a receiver New England did not consider a true number 1. Los Angeles then signed Cooks for a five-year extension of 81 million dollars, which currently ranks sixth among wide receiver contracts in terms of total value and total guaranteed money (ahead of DeAndre Hopkins, Stefon Diggs and Tyreek Hill).

A general rule of thumb should be that if the Patriots don’t want to pay someone, it’s probably not worth the money. After an impressive first season with the Rams, the Cooks struggled in 2019, capturing 42 passes for 583 yards and two touchdowns, while dealing with concussion issues. The relationship seems to have deteriorated, last week, he launched an enigmatic tweet saying: “Free me”.

A week after the Rams extended Cooks, Snead signed a $ 60 million four-year extension with Gurley. It was amazing then, given the torn LCA he suffered in Georgia and the fact that he plays while running. This makes even less sense now, as the past two years have been a plague on BRs and their market value. His $ 45 million in guaranteed money was by far the largest in the history of the NFL.

Lo and behold, Gurley’s knee problems returned. After carrying the ball 535 times in the 2017 and 2018 seasons, he developed an arthritic knee condition that sidelined him for much of the Rams Super Bowl race. He was much less effective in 2019, rushing for just 857 yards. Los Angeles then shocked the NFL by cutting it barely two years from its new contract. The team was left with a $ 20.15 million dead cap after their release.

The third huge expansion Snead has given has been just as troubling. After the Rams made their way to the Super Bowl, they rewarded Goff – to whom they traded six draft picks (including two from the first round) to return in 2016 – with four more years and $ 134 million. Again, they loaded the guaranteed money: the $ 110 million in guarantees remains the largest for any player in NFL history.

Goff was good, maybe awesome, in 2018. He went to the Pro Bowl and threw for 4,688 yards and 32 touchdowns. But in 2019, it fell sharply. He finished 22nd in the NFL in the passer-by classification and threw 16 interceptions (with many others that have been abandoned). The book is not yet written on the 25-year-old, but at least last season, Goff was far from winning the biggest contract in the NFL.

Without Gurley in the lineup, McVay’s system simply did not work as well, and Goff was not as efficient. This reality was announced by two huge losses in 2018. The Bears closed Gurley on “Sunday Night Football” in December (28 yards rushing), and Goff threw four choices. In the Super Bowl, a less healthy Gurley rushed 10 times over 35 yards, and Bill Belichick and the Patriots dismantled McVay on the biggest stage in the world. Between the two games, the Rams scored nine points.

With an ineffective Gurley in 2019, the Rams have stumbled. Then, in a desperate move, Snead traded two other first round picks to the Jaguars for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, leaving them with no selection from Day 1 until 2022. To make room for Ramsey, they swapped incumbent holder CB Marcus Peters at Ravens for linebacker Kenny Young.

Ramsey was not an upgrade. In his 10 games at Baltimore, Peters had three interceptions, including two for touchdowns, and a score of 63.4 against. Ramsey had a choice and allowed 87.5 assists when he was targeted. They have sacrificed significant project capital for minimal gains, and retaining Ramsey is no guarantee. He will be a free agent after 2020, and they have so much money attached to other players that they can get a prize.

And now? So far this offseason, their defense has lost Dante Fowler Jr., Cory Littleton, Nickell Robey-Coleman and Eric Weddle (who has retired). Gurley signed with the Falcons. Cooks can be swapped for the third time in four years. Even their Pro Bowl kicker, Greg Zuerlein, left for the Cowboys.

The best way to correct an expensive list is to choose inexpensive draft or veterans. But the Rams still have two years before they can fish in the first round. And Snead continued to throw money away like a teenager who took his parents’ credit card. He reconnected with 38-year-old left forward Andrew Whitworth for three more years, $ 30 million total, $ 12.5 million guaranteed. It’s the most profitable contract for a non-QB over 35 in NFL history, by NFL.com.

To replace Fowler, they signed the Bears’ Leonard Floyd pass. Floyd was a former top 10 pick who was knocked out by Chicago after three sacks in 2019, and came to play alongside Khalil Mack. The Rams will pay him up to $ 13 million in 2020 with incentives. This represents more than $ 4 million per bag.

The icing on the cake is that their division could be the best in football. The 49ers have just made it to the Super Bowl. The Seahawks have Russell Wilson, one of the best QB in the NFL. And the Cardinals, who have one of the most exciting young signalers in the league to Kyler Murray, have just stolen Bill O’Brien and the Texans from Deandre Hopkins.

The argument could be made that they have become the worst team in NFC West, with no clear path to improvement. How things can change in just one NFL season.