As the State Department strives to bring stranded Americans back to the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic, a new agency checklist shows staff members’ efforts to reach these entrenched citizens.

The checklist, obtained and published by Politico, provides an overview of methods to reach and assist the tens of thousands of desperate Americans trapped outside the borders of the country as countries around the world interrupt their flights to curb the spread of the disease. pandemic.

The store reports that staff used this checklist to help Americans stranded in Morocco. There, U.S. embassy employees chartered nine flights over a two-day window, just before the country stopped all air travel.

A few days after the travel ban, the Moroccan Ministry of Tourism agreed to allow repatriation flights, giving the United States a window to quickly return their citizens home.

The U.S. government had faced mounting complaints from U.S. citizens who were scattered across different parts of Morocco when it announced it was going to charter the planes.

Some of the steps include creating a new email for citizens who want to return home, creating a spreadsheet to track potential travelers, and using social media to reach as many stranded Americans as possible.

Other steps include the creation of a call center, the fact that teams work with phones to reach travelers while other teams check in passengers at different airports.



Stranded U.S. citizens arrive on a Qatar Airways flight at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal. AP / Niranjan Shrestha

Travelers wait to take a charter flight to Guatemala City. AP / Moises Castillo



The State Department has been struggling for weeks to bring Americans abroad to the United States as the global community is shaken by the pandemic.

Earlier in March, the ministry issued a travel advisory asking Americans not to travel abroad and to return home immediately if they were abroad.

“Airlines have canceled many international flights and several cruise operators have suspended operations or canceled trips. If you choose to travel abroad, your travel plans can be severely disrupted, and you may be forced to stay outside the United States for an indefinite period, “she said at the time.

With post wires