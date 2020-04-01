In Southold, New York, on the north fork of Long Island, city supervisor Scott A. Russell warned that if more people arrived, it would increase resources to a breaking point. He asked the governor to put in place a travel ban, prohibiting all workers, except essential workers, from traveling to the east of the island.

While some residents of the city are already comfortably installed in their part-time residences, others still decide to make a race towards quieter and more open spaces that have not been overcome by the coronavirus. But they should keep in mind that they may not be welcome.

Full-time residents of resort areas are in the strange position of asking people to stay away from places where they often promote.

In Ocean City, New Jersey, a popular resort, the mayor asked residents of second homes to stay away and virtually banned short-term rentals.

“Although Ocean City usually welcomes all visitors, at this point we must take all available measures to implement the recommendations for social distancing and limit non-essential travel to Ocean City,” said Mayor Jay A. Gillian in a communicated. declaration

After people rushed to Newport and other coastal cities, Rhode Island Governor Gina M. Raimondo released a executive order that anyone coming from New York in their state must immediately quarantine themselves for 14 days. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, among others, pushed back against the order and Raimondo has since revoked this order, amendment to require self-quarantine for anybody coming from outside his state for reasons not related to work.

Locals live in fear

Some residents of the year also react negatively to the onslaught of visitors they did not expect so early in the year.

“There is the whole range of emotional responses to the influx of people,” said Laura Roosevelt, writer and full-time resident of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. “Going from, ‘I wish you weren’t here, but I’m not crazy,’ to others who are furious that people have invaded and possibly infected the island.”

She began to notice the increase in the island’s population when her seasonal friends, who were only expected in the summer, began to appear in recent weeks. “I can think of six of my own friends with families who are here who are not normally here.”

But, she said, her friends also have a house on the island.

“If I were a person buying a house and it was my favorite place, I would say to myself,” Why do I have this house if I can’t use it at a time like this? “” Said Roosevelt.

Comment sections of local newspapers and local online groups have been frustrated by the pressure on services, especially medical resources.

A contributor to the Martha’s Vineyard Times website published : “The vineyard should be completely locked, except for the ferries bringing food and supplies to the island. With only 25 hospital beds and health professionals limited to handle an influx of people trying to escape the coronavirus, the island would be submerged. “

Looking for a refuge

Despite warnings Disease Control and Prevention Centers to stay where you are, including a interior travel notice for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, families are still wondering if they could run for greener pastures. Connecticut real estate agents in the Hamptons receive a constant flow of calls from New York residents seeking shelter.

“Everyone works from home. They are looking for some kind of city relief, a little more space, a playground for the kids,” said Mary Ellen Gallagher, a Connecticut real estate agent at Compass.

In his region, near Fairfield and Westport, short-term furnished rentals are not typical. Gallagher addresses its network of real estate agents and clients looking for rental accommodation to meet demand. “We are struggling,” she said.

Rentals in the Hamptons are also in demand, said Joseph Kazickas, agent at Rosehip Partners in East Hampton.

“We contacted the owners to ask if they could rent their house immediately based on what was going on in New York,” he said.

But is it a good idea to go there?

Kazickas said that social distancing measures allow him to sell and rent properties. But he says if you want to follow current travel advisories and be respectful of communities, consider a summer rental.

Martha’s Vineyard was where Kristen Kusama-Hinte and her family were headed after the closure of public schools in New York.

“We didn’t think everyone thought the same thing,” she said. “But we realized that it was not such an original idea.”

And soon they wondered if it was even a good idea.

“Our children were going to feel more comfortable in Brooklyn,” she said. “We didn’t want to feel like we were just bailing out everyone in New York. Even if the hospitals are clearly overwhelmed here, the Vineyard Hospital would be terribly overwhelmed. We didn’t want to overload their resources.”

They decided to stay put. But she aspires to the comfort and natural environment of their house in the vineyard. They plan to go up in June and stay for the summer.

“For the safety of all, we want to be sure that we act in a similar way and that it goes both ways.”