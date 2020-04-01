The owner of the Houston Astros said in a court file that he could not be prosecuted in the team’s sign theft scandal in response to a trial by former MLB pitcher Mike Bolsinger.

Legal records from Jim Crane say he has been “exempt” from Major League Baseball and cannot be prosecuted for the team’s actions by Bolsinger and his representatives, according to The Athletic. The legal deposit was part of a motion by Astros on Monday asking the Los Angeles County Superior Court to dismiss the lawsuit or move the case to Texas.

“I have not been involved in any alleged Astro rule violation,” Crane wrote in his legal statement. “The Major League Baseball team has investigated potential Astros rules violations. This report explicitly exonerated me and stated that I was not aware of and had not been involved in any violation of the rules by the Astros. “

Crane, who is listed as an accused in the trial, was recently warned by Bolsinger’s lawyers to appear in testimony on June 1. The owner of Astros said he should not be removed, citing a January 13 report from MLB commissioner Rob Manfred that Crane knew of no wrongdoings by the Astros in recent years.

Bolsinger was a pitcher for the Toronto Blue Jays on August 4, 2017 when he pitched his last game against the Astros, allowing four earned runs in just one third of a inning. He alleges that the Astros’ sign flight plan resulted in what turned out to be his last appearance in the majors. He was later released by the Blue Jays and was unable to join another MLB team.

The compensation that Bolsinger and his lawyers ask the Astros to pay is $ 31 million, based on the bonuses awarded at the end of the season that would have been won for winning the 2017 World Series. Bolsinger would donate this money to works Los Angeles area charities.

Astros lawyers have argued that Bolsinger’s trial was “completely unfounded,” according to court documents, according to the Los Angeles Times. The team said the case should not be discussed in California, where Bolsinger filed the lawsuit claiming that this is where the Astros took advantage of their means to steal signs by winning the 2017 World Series on the Dodgers.

MLB severely treated the Astros, fining the franchise $ 5 million and forcing them to give up their first and second round picks this year and in 2021 with the suspension of then general manager Jeff Luhnow, and director AJ Hinch. The Astros will later fire Luhnow and Hinch.

The spinoffs also included Alex Cora and Carlos Beltran, who were members of the Astros in 2017. They were both fired as directors of the Red Sox and Mets, respectively.