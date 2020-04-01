I’m from Woodbridge, Virginia, and I’ve been living in China for four years. I was traveling to Australia and New Zealand during the Chinese New Year when I learned that the coronavirus had raged in the city of Wuhan, about 500 miles west of my home. I have repeatedly received notices from the United States Embassy that “recommend”, but without a warrant, that the Americans leave China. As my return date approached, many colleagues decided not to go back until the viral madness subsided. “Any place except China is safe,” they said.

When I heard that everyone entering China must go through a mandatory and sealed quarantine, I had a feeling of unhappiness. What if I need to escape? How can I get food? Another expat who was in the middle of his own lockdown convinced me that it was manageable. “You are at home with all the amenities and they bring you food and other supplies when needed,” she said.

I felt that I had to go back to my students. Since we wouldn’t be allowed to enter our campus until I finished the two-week quarantine, I felt that the sooner I did, the sooner I would be able to resume my usual routine. A human rights activist by vocation, I realized that I was luckier than those who faced uncertain destinies, such as refugees and undocumented workers.

On February 22, I ended my time in isolation and broke the barrier that had hidden me in my apartment for two weeks. Interestingly, I hadn’t been as confined as I thought. I had the impression that my door was tied by an airtight adhesive tape. In reality, it was blocked only by a simple piece of paper. The neighborhood committee – a bit like a homeowners association – who oversaw my quarantine had pasted this paper from the left panel of the door to the frame. If I had quarantined the quarantine, the paper would have torn, indicating my escape.

I have now been in quarantine for almost 40 days – and life is far from normal. Even though the virus hit China around Christmas and increased exponentially until mid-February, life as we know it only dawns three months later.

On the day of my leave, before I went anywhere, I had to go to my apartment rental office, where I showed the committee a chart of my daily temperature readings and a health professional checked my temperature so I could get a certificate that I was “free and clear” from Covid-19. This allowed me to get a “green” scan code that I had to show before entering a grocery store or take public transportation. This code would have turned red if I had left town or turned off my GPS. I still carry the code and show it in some places like shopping centers, but the requirement has become more lax Likewise, the security guards seated at tables outside my apartment complex have become a little less rigorous in taking the temperature each time I come and go from my apartment complex.

My first excursion was to walk down the street outside my apartment complex. About half of the stores were open. The others were locked, with their windows displaying “Merry Christmas” and “Happy New Year of the Rat”, several weeks after the end of this vacation. It was an image frozen in time, waiting to melt.

However, I was excited to be able to go to the grocery store. During my quarantine, I sent my grocery lists to the school office assistant and the neighborhood committee brought me food every three days. Now, at least, I could get the brands I wanted. But I still misjudged: the shelves were mostly empty, and I had no choice but to buy non-preferred products like salted butter or sweet yogurt. I wanted a Starbucks Signature chocolate, but the coffee chain only served takeout orders. What would have been the point? The hot chocolate was getting colder by the time I got home and I couldn’t drink it outside because the seats had been taken down.

Most of my friends were still in their home country or doing their own quarantine here, so I couldn’t see them. They also could not visit me because my apartment complex only allowed residents to enter the doors. Even though I had been released from quarantine, I was still isolated.

Then I heard that our local Italian restaurant, Mammamia, was delivering. I ordered a pizza, garlic bread and an arugula salad. If I were to eat alone at home, I might as well have fun, I thought. But when the delivery men tried to get into my house, they couldn’t get in and my dinner got cold as I struggled through a series of translation errors before I got my food.

Getting bottled water was also a challenge. Normally, a company would deliver the bottles directly to my 6th floor unit. Now I had to collect the heavy containers myself, risking a relapse from a shoulder injury I had just recovered from. I was beginning to feel that the only benefit of ending the quarantine was being able to throw my own garbage.

At my school, we always teach online. Some restaurants have reopened for full service after receiving approvals from the provincial government. Now, Mammamia thoroughly checks its suppliers, takes the temperature of the staff and forces them to wear masks and gloves during operating hours. As a customer, I am asked to wear a mask when I am not eating. The tables respect the social distancing policies and are set up for small groups. Shopping centers are open, but close at 8 p.m. rather than their usual 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. to give the crew time to clean and disinfect.

Just like I thought “normal” was starting to emerge, March 28, China closed its borders to most foreigners to avoid a resurgence of Covid-19 imported from returning residents.

As I look forward to my return to campus next week, I regret that the saga has moved to America. I pray for my mother in Florida, a very social person who faces isolation and, at 82, belongs to the high risk group. I mourn the 3,800 families and more who are planning a funeral right now and the 185,000 patients who are fighting for their lives. What about my friends who work in healthcare? They lack personal protective equipment (PPE) and have difficulty obtaining new supplies.

What will “normal” look like upon arrival? The short answer is that it will be like a roller coaster and a big wheel: progress will be both volatile and slow.

First, we will have to make up for lost time in our jobs. Even though many of us are lucky enough to work online, we had to improvise. My weekly class time with the students was cut in half, and I had to rush through several lessons to cover all the objectives of the AP exam. My experience is a microcosm of what’s going on in other industries. Recovery will take time.

However, I also see opportunities. Now that we have learned that we can move quickly to work online, those with mobility issues or parents who want a work-life balance can take advantage of the remote business model. Telemedicine could streamline health care when it returns to normal. Hopefully, companies will now realize the importance of providing sick leave and health insurance to all of their employees.

Another important lesson we have learned from this pandemic is that no one is an island. This experience refined our resilience and our insight. The crisis proves that in difficult circumstances we always give the best of ourselves. As many have said here in China, Jiayou (Jeye-yo), which in Chinese means “let’s keep going.”