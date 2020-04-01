The Colts may have been bigger players in the Tom Brady draw than originally thought.

It’s not every day that Greatest Of All Time quarterback enters the free agency market, and Colts head coach Frank Reich has done his due diligence by carefully assessing “all guys “, especially Brady, 42.

“The guy is amazing. I mean, I watched all [Brady’s] band from the past two years. I think he always plays at a super, super high level “, Reich said during a media conference call on Tuesday. “We know he’s the best of all time for a reason [with] as many championships as he has won.

“I don’t understand how he does it. He threw a few more balls into the games, and I say,” How’s the guy throwing the ball so far? “He’s incredible.”

Reich noted that he had observed “no physical fall” in the play of 38-year-old Philip Rivers, and called it a “unique and crazy opportunity” to add him. Rivers has connections to the Colts’ training staff, Reich, offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni and skinny coach Jason Michaels, all of whom have been with the Chargers.

Ultimately, that was resolved in a matter of form and the team signed the Chargers’ former quarterback for a one-year, $ 25 million contract against the six-time Super Bowl champion on March 17.

“I don’t know if I would say [Brady] was not suitable. There is always an adjustment when you have a great player, when you have perhaps the best player of all time, “said Reich. “There are a lot of factors that go into these things.”

Brady signed with the Buccaneers three days later after 20 seasons with the Patriots.

“I have the greatest respect for [Brady] as a player and competitor, “said Reich. “For us, we had the guy we thought was the right candidate for us, but he’s a guy I respect and admire a lot, obviously with everyone. … The way this thing happened made us feel good. “

However, not everyone was as excited about Rivers.

“Obviously, he was not happy, but he’s a good teammate and he’ll be okay,” said Reich of Jacoby Brissett, who took over after Andrew Luck’s surprising retirement. “When you look at a lot of championship teams, for me, you better have a winning backup quarterback and we have it at Jacoby.”

Brissett, 27, has played 35 games in the past three seasons since joining the New England Colts. He started 15 games last season and had 2,942 yards, 18 touchdowns, six interceptions and a completion percentage of 60.9.