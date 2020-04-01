The coronavirus pandemic has taken a heavy toll on medical workers in northern Italy, but the situation is very different in a hospital in the southern city of Naples – where armed guards and high-tech equipment keep them safe, according to a report.

Cotugno Hospital, which specializes in infectious diseases and has only been treating coronavirus patients recently, has had time to prepare for the attack and has taken extraordinary measures to protect its doctors and staff, according to Sky News, which has an interior appearance.

While 66 doctors have died from the pandemic in Italy, according to figures compiled by the National Federation of Colleges of Surgeons and Dentists, no health worker has been assigned to Cotugno, the newspaper reported.

The institution’s sickest patients are treated by staff wearing ultra-high-tech masks and hermetically sealed waterproof coveralls – and who follow the appropriate protocols as much as possible, including the separation of infected areas from sterile areas.

To keep everyone from forgetting, armed security guards patrol the halls.

At one point, a nurse entered with a syringe while a patient was rapidly deteriorating in one of the rooms. The nurse handed the needle to colleagues inside the room via a compartment, then removed their gloves and rubbed.

When new patients are brought in, the hallways are locked to prevent the spread of the virus.

“This is the first thing to do in this type of hospital,” Dr. Roberto Parrella, chief of respiratory medicine, told Sky News.

“It is very, very important to separate the street [corridor] and so on, to organize [to] dressing and undressing, how [to] put a doctor or nurse in the room, how [to] put your mask on the right, it is very important, “he added.

Doctors at the hospital recognized that it was virtually impossible for their northern counterparts to be as thorough in the midst of the tidal wave – which they call the “tsunami” – of patients.