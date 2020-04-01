Houseparty, owned by online gaming company Epic Games, has offered the huge bonus following an explosion of online rumors that downloading the app has led to accounts of people on other services such asandto be hacked.

The creators of the application vigorously denied the claims and released a statement on Twitter on Tuesday, telling subscribers that they were investigating allegations of pirating rumors “spread by a paid smear campaign to harm Houseparty”.

An earlier tweet had insisted that the claims were false.

“All Houseparty accounts are safe – the service is secure, has never been compromised and does not collect passwords for other sites,” he said.

What is Houseparty?

The creators describe the application as “the synchronous social platform that allows you to connect face to face with the people who interest you the most”.

As countries around the world are implementing social distancing measures to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, applications such as Houseparty have become increasingly popular.

According to Apptopia, which tracks application performance, Houseparty is currently the third most downloaded application on the iOS App Store in the United States – behind Zoom and TikTok – and leads the way in the United Kingdom.

Also available on Android, iPadOS (for iPad users) and macOS (for Mac users), the app allows partygoers not only to chat, but also to play games and quizzes.

Last year it was acquired by Epic Games, the creators of the phenomenally successful Fortnite.

How does the app work?

Although it has gained popularity in recent weeks, Houseparty is not new, having been created in 2016.

Users are required to submit their name, email address, mobile number and user name.

The application can then access their “friends” via their contacts or by associating them with Facebook or Snapchat.

Once active, it automatically connects to contacts who also have Houseparty accounts.

Particularly popular with children and young people, it’s more than just a video call app because it allows them to interact by playing games and taking quizzes, including “Heads Up”, a game- quiz and a Pictionary-like game called “Quick Draw”. “

Up to eight friends can join you in a “party” and there is the option to “lock” the party so that only guests can join.

Are there any security issues?

Rob Pritchard is the founder of The Cyber ​​Security Expert, a UK-based company that advises companies on technical security issues. He told CNN Business that the hacking reports he had seen online “didn’t make much sense”.

“There is no way that downloading an app like this to your phone will hack into your Netflix account or your bank account,” he said.

He pointed out that many people are signing up for new services, such as Houseparty and Netflix, in the current climate and may be using the same passwords for different apps.

“It is very important that each online service user uses a unique password for each site they use,” added Pritchard.

He added that corporate “sabotage” was highly unlikely.