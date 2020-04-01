Right now, the goal is to check if the federal government is actually spending the money – and put pressure on the White House if there are delays in implementing programs that could amount to about $ 3 trillion in the first three massive bills that were hit by Congress. .

To this end, House Democrats are hosting a series of conference calls starting Wednesday with key committee chairs to discuss what they are learning about how money is spent – and whether to take action. additional measures by Congress to draw attention to delays in the implementation of laws. Democrats plan to discuss Wednesday how direct payments to Americans are implemented, as well as state and local funding – as well as improved unemployment benefits approved in the stimulus package that was adopted last Friday. . Additional conference calls on Thursday will focus on food security, infrastructure, public health and housing, according to a notice that has been sent to Democratic MPs.

House Intelligence president Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, also said he had started working on legislation to create a commission along the lines of the body that investigated the September 11 attacks. But he said a Washington Post columnist that such an investigation should wait “until the crisis has subsided to ensure that it does not interfere with the agencies directing the response”.

President of the Chamber Nancy Pelosi said on CNN’s “State of the Union” Congress will review the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic on Sunday – at some point.