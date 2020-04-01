Right now, the goal is to check if the federal government is actually spending the money – and put pressure on the White House if there are delays in implementing programs that could amount to about $ 3 trillion in the first three massive bills that were hit by Congress. .
To this end, House Democrats are hosting a series of conference calls starting Wednesday with key committee chairs to discuss what they are learning about how money is spent – and whether to take action. additional measures by Congress to draw attention to delays in the implementation of laws. Democrats plan to discuss Wednesday how direct payments to Americans are implemented, as well as state and local funding – as well as improved unemployment benefits approved in the stimulus package that was adopted last Friday. . Additional conference calls on Thursday will focus on food security, infrastructure, public health and housing, according to a notice that has been sent to Democratic MPs.
“I don’t know what the scientists told him, when did this president know and what did he know? What did he know and when did he know? It’s for a review after action. But as president of the violins, people die. And we just have to take all the precautions, “said Pelosi.
Pelosi also challenged Trump’s signing statement for the $ 2 trillion stimulus, which raises questions about the administration’s compliance with the oversight requirements of the bill, including limiting what an inspector general newly created could share with Congress. The bill included several provisions to review the implementation of the bill.
“We will have our control in Congress,” she said. “We have a panel that we have created.”
