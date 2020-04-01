It looks like the high school spring sports season is set in California.

Tony Thurmond, the state’s superintendent of public education, acknowledged in a letter to district superintendents on Tuesday that schools are unlikely to be able to reopen this school year due to safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. .

The letter states: “I am writing to you regarding the current status of schools in California. As you know, we continue to face the impacts of the coronavirus and how these impacts make it dangerous for our students to be served on the school campuses right now. The need for security through social isolation ensures that we continue to keep our school campuses closed to students during this pandemic.

“Due to current security concerns and the need for continued social distancing, it currently appears that our students will not be able to return to school campuses before the end of the school year. This does not mean that the school is finished for the year, but rather we must do everything to strengthen our offer of education through distance education. “

“If the schools don’t reopen, that leaves no opportunity to compete in spring sports,” said Ron Nocetti, executive director of the California Intersholastic Federation, the governing body for high school sports.

Friday, the 10 commissioners of the CIF section scheduled a teleconference during which an official announcement could be made on the state of the season. All games and competitions were suspended after social distancing measures were put in place across the state earlier this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trent Cornelius, who runs athletics in the Los Angeles Unified School District, said it is impossible to host sporting events if the schools are closed.

“We need the schools to be open because of all the support staff who help organize the events,” he said.