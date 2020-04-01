Horticulturist Jamie Durie has mastered the art of backyarding in his HGTV show “The Outdoor Room”, cultivating knockout spaces for celebrities. The Hollywood Hills landscaper’s shelter was recently put up for sale and, after four price drops, sold for $ 2.222 million. This is about $ 770,000 less than its original price, according to the records.

It is not surprising that the exterior spaces of the house are its strongest characteristics. An abundance of plants resounds on the front of the house, and at the rear, a landscaped oasis offers a swimming pool, a chic lounge, several cabins and a handful of personalized lounges.

The house also has its charms. Mid-Century Modern in style, it has three bedrooms and two bathrooms on 2,500 square feet.

An open floor plan with tiled floors and glass walls combines a dining area, a modern kitchen, and an indoor-outdoor living room. At the end of the space, there is a custom wood and stone fireplace that runs from floor to ceiling.

Clerestories line the master suite, which extends to a bathroom with mirrored walls and a wooden spa bath that adjoins a bamboo garden. The wood continues at the back, where an independent studio overlooks the green courtyard from a terrace perched in the middle of vertical gardens.

Originally from Australia, Durie is the author of 11 books on landscaping and the garden. His backyard improvement show “The Outdoor Room” premiered in 2008 in Australia before switching to HGTV in the United States two years later. His other shows include “The Living Room” and “House Rules”.

Anthony Paradise and Aleff Luz of Sotheby’s International Realty held the list. Nima Tehrany of Compass represented the buyer.