Italy has hit a “plateau” in the coronavirus pandemic – just three weeks after the lockout, one of the country’s top health officials said on Tuesday.

Dr. Silvio Brusaferro, who is the head of the Italian national health institutes, said that the hardest hit country in Europe has started to see the rate of new infections slowing down.

But despite the downward trend, Brusaferro stressed that it would be premature to lift any locking restrictions.

“The curve suggests that we are on the plateau,” said Brusaferro. “We have to confirm it, because arriving on the plateau does not mean that we have conquered the summit and that we are finished. It now means that we should start to see the decline if we continue to pay maximum attention to what we do everyday. “

On Tuesday, 4,053 new cases of COVID-19 were announced, compared to 4,050 the previous day, officials said.

Italy has reported more than 101,000 infections, causing at least 12,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

But Brusaferro admitted on Tuesday that the death toll is likely higher than official figures, which do not include those who died at home, in nursing homes and those who were infected with the virus but not tested.

“It is plausible that the deaths are underestimated,” he said.

“We are reporting deaths with a positive swab. Many other deaths are not tested with a swab. “

With post wires