And breaking that quarantine order to swallow fresh air could result in a hefty fine – or jail time.
Anyone who violates mandatory quarantine could face a fine of up to $ 5,000 or a year in prison if found guilty.
In this case, the people in quarantine cannot leave their hotel room or receive visitors. People traveling for health care are not required to quarantine themselves, but they must follow the social distancing measures set out in a previous supplemental proclamation.
“The dangers of Covid-19 require the serious attention, effort and sacrifice of all people in the state to avoid unmanageable strains on our health care system and other catastrophic impacts on the state,” said the recent proclamation.
Violation of social expulsion is an offense punishable by arrest
For weeks, public health officials have been begging the American public to stay home to prevent new cases of coronavirus.
Several states take this seriously and now violating orders of social distancing is a stopable offense.
