And breaking that quarantine order to swallow fresh air could result in a hefty fine – or jail time.

Hawaii Governor David Ige Signed Proclamation Monday which requires residents and visitors traveling between the islands to quarantine for 14 days.

Anyone who violates mandatory quarantine could face a fine of up to $ 5,000 or a year in prison if found guilty.

In this case, the people in quarantine cannot leave their hotel room or receive visitors. People traveling for health care are not required to quarantine themselves, but they must follow the social distancing measures set out in a previous supplemental proclamation.

“The dangers of Covid-19 require the serious attention, effort and sacrifice of all people in the state to avoid unmanageable strains on our health care system and other catastrophic impacts on the state,” said the recent proclamation.

Violation of social expulsion is an offense punishable by arrest

For weeks, public health officials have been begging the American public to stay home to prevent new cases of coronavirus.

Police arrest and fine people for violating social distancing orders

Several states take this seriously and now violating orders of social distancing is a stopable offense.

In Florida, a mega-church pastor has been arrested and accused of unlawful assembly and of violating health emergency rules for organizing services for hundreds of the faithful. A Louisiana pastor who held services and said the virus was a political ploy was hit with similar charges.
Police broke up New Jersey weddings and house parties and accused the hosts of disorderly conduct. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Residents who violate the home order could face criminal charges or be imprisoned for up to a year.

Amanda Jackson of CNN contributed to this report.

