And breaking that quarantine order to swallow fresh air could result in a hefty fine – or jail time.

Hawaii Governor David Ige Signed Proclamation Monday which requires residents and visitors traveling between the islands to quarantine for 14 days.

Anyone who violates mandatory quarantine could face a fine of up to $ 5,000 or a year in prison if found guilty.

In this case, the people in quarantine cannot leave their hotel room or receive visitors. People traveling for health care are not required to quarantine themselves, but they must follow the social distancing measures set out in a previous supplemental proclamation.