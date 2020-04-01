With rules still allowing gatherings of up to 10 people, Team USA officials were preparing as if the event would continue. But during a break, Biles checked his cell phone and received a text message informing him of the news.

“I really didn’t know what to feel. I just sat there and cried but ultimately it was the right decision … we have to make sure everyone in the US and around the world is in good shape health and safety “, Biles, winner of four Olympic Rio 2016 gold medals said Wednesday “NBC Show” Wednesday.

Biles, along with other athletes, is doing its part to help those affected by the pandemic. The 23-year-old partnered with Athletes for Covid-19 Relief, an organization that helps support the Covid-19 response fund from the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.

Donations of more than $ 25 are entered in a contest, participants having the chance to win a leotard signed Biles, among other clothes donated by professional athletes. At the time of publication, the leotard donated by the Texas native had raised $ 1,601 for the cause.

“In a crisis like this, everyone wants to stand up and help and I had this opportunity,” said Biles, who is America’s most decorated gymnast. “Donating this leo will ensure that children don’t fall behind in school and that small businesses are up and running.” Biles herself remains standing during this period of social distancing, going through home training. “I am in text and FaceTime contact with my coaches so that we can determine what is the right decision, our plan is moving forward for the next year. But we are doing more physical work: abdominals, arms, legs. ” However, the lack of access to a gym has certain disadvantages. “There are certainly no” Biles “(his eponymous naming movement for turns and turns) in the living room,” said the Olympian, who also won 19 gold medals at the World Championships. But the house offers an alternative workout, the gymnasium does not have one. “I also walk my dog ​​a lot more,” she says. Nutrition is another key part of the training, but Biles has his mother to help him, despite the mandate of social distancing. “Sunday dinners are a big part of my family, but we couldn’t go to my parents’ house. So she made pickups on the sidewalk on Sunday … it’s the best thing we have,” she added. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will now take place from July to August 2021, with Biles among the many participants.

