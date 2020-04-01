Turkmenistan has a special approach to eliminating the coronavirus – by completely banning any mention of the word, according to reports.

The Central Asian nation orders citizens to stop saying the name of the world’s deadly disease – and has even empowered the police to arrest anyone who leaves their mouth in public, the independent says, citing local media.

“Special” secret agents even listen to public conversations to eradicate any mention of the name, according to the British newspaper, noting the information broadcast on Radio Azatlyk.

The best that residents can do is to euphemistically speak about the coronavirus. Any security measure imposed by the government only refers to protection against “illness” and “acute respiratory illness”. Radio Free Europe says.

It has made Turkmenistan one of the few countries to report no confirmed cases of viruses – allegations treated with suspicion by health experts outside the notoriously secret and closed country.

It is bordered to the south by Iran, one of the epicenters of the global pandemic which reported on Tuesday more than 44,600 infections and nearly 3,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Other neighboring countries – including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan – have also recorded hundreds of cases.

The “radical decision of the Turkmen government to suppress all information on the pandemic” only “puts its citizens in danger”. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) warned, confirming reports of arrests for speaking the word.

“This denial of information not only endangers the most threatened Turkmen citizens, but also reinforces the authoritarianism imposed by President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov,” said Jeanne Cavelier, head of the Eastern Europe and Central Asia office of RSF. .

“We urge the international community to react and reprimand it for its systematic human rights violations.”

The group noted that Turkmenistan has long been considered one of the most closed countries in the world and that it ranked last in RSF in 2019. World Press Freedom Index.