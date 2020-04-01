Either you have one, or you don’t have one, and if you don’t keep looking until you find one. The Giants have one, so they won’t be looking for a quarterback in this year’s draft. Taking one, in one of the seven turns, seems highly unlikely.

Right now, there are three quarterbacks on the list, and as long as Daniel Jones’ name is at the top of the list, there is not much reason to argue regarding the Giants and this most critical position. Behind him, veteran replacement Colt McCoy has been brought in via a free agency and Alex Tanney remains on the scene, at least for now.

Jones is 23 on May 27 and his rookie year has been filled with evidence that he can be Eli Manning’s worthy successor, in terms of behavior, demeanor and the ability to throw the hell out of football. Jones is more athletic, however, and was much more advanced in his first year than Manning as a rookie in 2004.

If the Giants could do it all, they would pick Jones again with the # 6 pick in the 2019 NFL draft, a decision that changed the franchise at the time was staggering, considering that many draft analysts considered Jones a good but- not a great prospect. Former head coach Pat Shurmur was fully on board with the choice initiated by general manager Dave Gettleman, and now, in year 2, Jones faces the difficult reality of a new head coach, Joe Judge, and the need to learn a whole new offensive system. installed by coordinator Jason Garrett. Manning had the luxury of playing in essentially the same offense for the first 10 years of his NFL career.

Jones must cut sales. His interceptions (12 out of 459 successful attempts) were more than acceptable. His fumbles (18 in 13 games, including 11 lost fumbles) were not at all acceptable.

McCoy, 33, is a 10-year veteran with 28 career starts and knows the NFC East well after six years with the Redskins. He is well versed in the art of supporting young teammates and should integrate well. Tanney, 32, has had his option chosen and will try to convince the new coaching regime that he has value in leading the Scout team and helping Jones behind the scenes.