Every new coach, especially one as young as Joe Judge, needs an ally in the locker room, someone who knows what it is and can help spread the word to players who don’t know the new manager .

Nate Ebner is this player for the judge.

The simplest link in this year’s free agency frenzy was to link Ebner to the Giants. Ebner is a special teams ace who joined the Patriots as Ohio State’s sixth round pick in 2012, a former rugby player who fits the unique profile that Bill Belichick adores when he uncovers undiscovered gems.

That same year, the judge arrived in New England as an assistant coach for the special teams. Three years later, the judge was promoted to the position of coordinator. The whole existence of the NFL for Judge and Ebner is linked, eight years (and three Super Bowl victories) driving and covering the kicks and grinding together.

The judge does not sign the players, but there is no doubt that Ebner is on board, for a one-year contract worth $ 2 million, because the judge wanted him on his first list of Giants .

“I’m not going to play a bunch of different scenarios,” said Ebner during a conference call Tuesday. “I’m not going to act like he has no role to play for me. I obviously built a good relationship with him and relationships with him… so yes, we had a relationship that definitely played a role in my status as a giant. But apart from that, it’s a great organization that I’m extremely excited to join, a great team in a big city with a large fan base that I’m actually just focused on. “

Judge no longer chairs special teams – Thomas McGaughey has been selected from the staff of Pat Shurmur as coordinator – but you can be sure that the 38-year-old novice head coach will rely on 31-year-old Ebner to help him spread his message. Ebner did not spend eight years in the demanding and inflexible environment of the Patriots without buying what Belichick and Judge were selling.

“I’m going to let Joe speak for himself on his message and his culture and all that,” said Ebner. “I can tell you this, whatever I am asked, not only from Joe but from the rest of this coaching staff, I will do my best to do it to the best of my ability. To me, that’s what I observed in New England, what great players do, and it’s kind of a state of mind that as a team if we can all join together, we will be there to play for each other. This is what the big teams do, they play for each other.

Ebner qualifies as an expert on everything related to Joe Judge, who was a surprise rookie for the Giants.

“Joe works extremely hard,” said Ebner. “I’ll probably say it a few more times. He pays attention to the details, really, really pays attention to the details. He comes to work with a lot of energy, he has done it regularly in the eight years that I have known him. I think it’s an authentic part of him. I think it will bring the same energy and hopefully the same attention to detail and work ethic. At the end of the day, he cares about his guys. I can’t say that about many coaches. And I think it’s special and it’s going to make a lot of players want to play for him. “

Ebner and Matthew Slater – perhaps the best special teams player in the league – have helped the Patriots finish in the top five of special teams in two of the past three years. Slater, now the longest running Patriots player with Tom Brady’s tenure with the Buccaneers, recently signed a two-year extension and is entering his 14th year in New England.

“I spent more time in meetings, more time on the training ground with Nate Ebner than any player, perhaps in my career,” said Slater during a conference call Monday. “So its value for what we did in the kicking game was just off the charts. It will never be something we will talk about because there are so many subtleties in the game of kicking that are overlooked, but the things it has done for our football team on and off the field in the past eight years have been huge. “