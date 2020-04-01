The dive can be attributed to the pursuit Coronavirus pandemic
, which wiped out the demand, as people are being asked more and more to stay with them. The lesson oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia
exacerbated this decline.
Not even two weeks ago
, the price of a gallon of gas was $ 2.19, but could be purchased for $ 2 or less in a dozen states. Drivers today can find a gallon of gas for $ 1.99 or less at about 70% of US gas stations, said AAA.
“This is unprecedented,” Tom Kloza, head of energy analysis for the Oil Price Information Service, told CNN Business at the time.
AAA said Tuesday in a press release that it expects gas prices to drop to $ 1.75 or less in April. Kloza, however, predicts that they will continue to drop beyond this level, between $ 1.25 and $ 1.50 per gallon over the next few months.
Oil prices have been steadily declining this year
. Crude oil plunged nearly 7% and ended Monday at an 18-year low of $ 20.09 a barrel as the coronavirus continues to deliver a devastating blow to energy demand. At the session low, oil touched $ 19.27 a barrel – the lowest intraday price since February 2002.
Crude oil Brent, the global benchmark, fell 13% to $ 21.65 a barrel, its lowest point in 18 years. Brent crude oil was $ 22.76 a barrel, the lowest closing since November 2002.
Oil prices slightly bounced
Tuesday.
– Matt Egan of CNN Business contributed to this report.