Not even two weeks ago , the price of a gallon of gas was $ 2.19, but could be purchased for $ 2 or less in a dozen states. Drivers today can find a gallon of gas for $ 1.99 or less at about 70% of US gas stations, said AAA.

“This is unprecedented,” Tom Kloza, head of energy analysis for the Oil Price Information Service, told CNN Business at the time.

AAA said Tuesday in a press release that it expects gas prices to drop to $ 1.75 or less in April. Kloza, however, predicts that they will continue to drop beyond this level, between $ 1.25 and $ 1.50 per gallon over the next few months.