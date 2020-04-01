BBC America continues to transform its weekend programming into Wonderstruck, a showcase of British documentaries such as “Planet Earth” and “Blue Planet”, many told by the extraordinary naturalist Sir David Attenborough.

On Tuesday, the network announced that it would extend this programming from April 2 to two days a week and launch a free digital companion site, Wonderstrucktv.com, offering short videos that the network described as “anxiety-relieving content”. “

In a slightly more salacious vein, the Discovery Channel will premiere “Legends of the Wild”, a new series starring a pair of nature experts, Damian Duffy and Matt Hoffman, investigating the “mysteries of the world” natural ”, including trips to Brazil, Australia. and the Philippines. (Discovery, of course, is the flagship of a range of networks that also include Animal Planet.)

Netflix has also entered the game, with series such as “Our Planet” and “Night on Earth”, the latter taking advantage of dazzling technical advances – as many of these recent programs do – to present night vision images of animals. “Nocturnal activities in a way that couldn’t be captured before.

Finally, there is National Geographic, which ordered its own ambitious series such as “Hostile Planet”, offering a range of programs both on its linear network and via Disney +.

When BBC America launched Wonderstruck last November, AMC Networks Entertainment Group president Sarah Barnett compared the “mini-network” to Adult Swim in terms of taking over part of an existing channel. At the time, she told CNN that the Nature Prize offers a burning desire for a sense of community observation “and suggested that it is good for the” emotional health “of people.

Television programming obviously can only do a lot. But with insufficient community experiences and tested emotional health, it seems like a pretty good prescription for what is affecting us right now.

“Elephant” and “Dolphin Reef” in preview on April 3 on Disney +, and “Legends of the Wild” in preview on April 1 at 10 p.m. on Discovery Channel.