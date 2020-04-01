“Use the High of your knife, “Boston chief Tiffani Faison gently framed the videoconference screen as the four-member Congressman struggled to remove the backbone of the bird, one of the first steps to prepare poached chicken infused with soy and Faison cola.

This is a political campaign in the coronavirus era – an exercise that requires new approaches from candidates excluded from face-to-face retailing and traditional fundraising. They face the challenge of breaking through the hourly doses of bad news from the front lines of the epidemic.

“Although many people have done some of this before, no one has ever had to run a fully online campaign before,” said Amanda Litman, executive director of Run for Something, which helps less successful candidates 40 years old. “We all think so.”

The approaches vary. For example, Wendy Stolyarov, a Democrat candidate for the city council of Sparks, Nevada, created self-help postcards sporting its campaign logo that encourages supporters to volunteer to shop and shop for their elderly neighbors. Earlier this month, New York State Senate candidate Jeremy Cooney organized a virtual fundraiser with local bartenders to help donate to suddenly unemployed bar and restaurant workers in Rochester, New York.

And in Kansas, the Republican candidate for the US Senate, Kris Kobach, used a teleconference on Monday evening to remind voters of the end of the month, which is fast approaching the end of the month for political donations, and to boast of an upcoming installment of his “Constitution 101”. “courses via Facebook Live.

Next in the series, according to campaign Facebook page : “an educational dive on the establishment clause and the 2nd amendment!”

The epidemic has forced campaigns to adapt to working from home and to find potential supporters in their homes.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the campaign arm of the House Democrats, has urged its candidates to hold teleconferences, virtual phone banks and organize Facebook Live events.

The National Republican Congressional Committee advised candidates not to raise funds directly outside the pandemic, to consider removing teams from the field to make phone calls, to share information about the coronavirus only from sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and how communications are perceived during a crisis.

“At times like this, you have to ask yourself if your press release or sarcastic comment is in bad taste,” said Tom Emmer, NRCC president, in a note to candidates and campaign managers in March.

Presidential campaigns

The most visible impact was on the presidential race.

President Donald Trump has suspended his gatherings of thousands of supporters. Former Vice President Joe Biden, the favorite for the Democratic nomination, makes media appearances from a home studio in Wilmington, Delaware. (This week, Biden released the first episode of his campaign podcast, “Here’s the deal.” The 21-minute episode included a conversation with Ron Klain, the former Biden chief of staff who served as Ebola Tsar in the Obama administration.)

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who remains in the Democratic presidential race, organized a livestream on Monday evening on the pandemic.

The two national parties say they are ready for weeks of virtual campaigning.

While door-to-door and other face-to-face contact are now prohibited, the National Democratic Committee is organizing training sessions on “digital organization 101”. More than 4,800 people have signed up, and the party has already trained more than 1,750 people in recent weeks, according to DNC officials.

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee say they have an advantage over the Democrats because they have invested in data and technology infrastructure throughout Trump’s presidency.

On a recent “national day of action”, Trump supporters made nearly 1.5 million calls from their homes to encourage people to support Trump’s re-election and to visit the government website on the pandemic, Coronavirus.gov “Find out more about what they can do to smooth the curve,” said Ali Pardo, spokesperson for the Trump campaign.

Drill

Kennedy, 39, is everywhere on social media.

His so-called “evening show” is broadcast on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube at 8 p.m. Monday and Thursday evenings. His campaign added weekly questions and answers via Facebook Live on Wednesday evening.

As in the live cooking lesson with Faison, who was a finalist on Bravo “Top Chef” reality show, Kennedy’s family – his wife Lauren and their children, Eleanor, four, and James, two – feature prominently in videos. (A recent one included a Eleanor belt wearing pajamas “Do you want to build a snowman” from the Disney 2013 animated film, “Frozen”?)

“When I entered this race, I committed to running for the people of Massachusetts every day,” said Kennedy in a statement to CNN this week. “Facing Covid-19, it means deploying all the tools of our digital arsenal to ensure we remain as accessible as possible during this period of physical distance.”

Kennedy stages major challenge against Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey, whose recent digital campaign offering included a slightly more traditional approach: a sober Markey interview with Dr. Peter Slavin , president of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, on the coronavirus and the shortage of medical supplies.

Run for Something created a new website, ResourcesforCampaigns.com , to help the candidates she supports prepare for the new world of virtual campaigns and share ideas.

“We are seeing fundraising drying up,” said Litman. “It is true at all levels, from the municipal council and the school board, to the presidential election. This will be all the more true as the economy continues to collapse.”

Fundraising is so difficult that Cooney, the state senatorial candidate in Rochester, doesn’t even try. “There are so many needs in our community with limited resources, that it is not fair to ask for political donations,” he said.

Instead, Cooney recently organized a “digital happy hour”. About 620 people joined via Facebook Live as local bartenders prepared their favorite cocktails from home. In all, the event raised approximately $ 5,000 for an emergency fund for unemployed food and beverage workers.

“This is a group of people who are a little forgotten, and we have been fortunate to have raised their profile,” said Cooney.

In Nevada, the epidemic has upset the campaign plans of Stolyarov, who is running for a seat on the Sparks city council.

“I expected to knock on 10,000 doors this spring,” she said. “We had to completely rethink the campaign strategy because of this pandemic.” (She took up the idea of ​​her “Hello neighbor” mutual aid mailings from another western candidate in Portland, Oregon, mayoral candidate Sarah Iannarone.)

Rather than knocking on the door, Stolyarov, who has his own communications business, helps these days to deliver meals to the elderly and works to gather other volunteers to call voters. Even the script for telephone banking has changed.

“We don’t call anymore and don’t say,” Hey, vote for Wendy! “” Stolyarov said. “We call now and say,” Are you okay? Do you need help? “”