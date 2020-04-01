Now, due to his work as a key member of the White House Coronavirus task force, he has become an overnight celebrity with a large fan base.

Recognizing the new popularity of Fauci, companies across the country coat the doctor with their products.

Cupcakes

The only thing better than a cupcake is a cupcake with someone’s face on it.

Melt your mouth , a North Carolina bakery, now sells cupcakes with Fauci’s face – and the treats are helping keep the business afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We got the idea because he (Fauci) has been a strong voice throughout this process,” Michael Chambers, co-owner of Melt-In Your Mouth, told CNN. “We were also trying to find a way to increase sales so that we didn’t have to fire too many employees.”

The cupcake shop sold nearly 1,000 Fauci cupcakes in three days, said Chambers.

“We didn’t expect it to be as popular as it has been,” said Chambers. “It actually helped us keep more employees than we thought.”

People across the United States have started contacting the company to request candy with other familiar faces, such as CNN anchor Chris Cuomo and his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Donuts

Donuts Delite, a donut shop in Rochester, New York, has also seen demand for its donuts with Fauci’s face on them.

The company, which prints Fauci’s face on edible paper and places it on donuts frosted in buttercream, said it has started selling the special donuts to “cheer up” the locals.

It turns out that the sweet treats have cheered up thousands of country , who continue to order these donuts from the company.

“We noticed Dr. Fauci, and we loved his message and thoroughness, and the way he kept everyone informed during the crisis … so we wanted to give back and say thank you,” Nick Semeraro told CNN . in a recent interview.

Style

For Fauci fans who are not fond of sweets, there is no shortage of themed gifts.

“As a person living with HIV, I greatly admire and appreciate all the work he has done to further his research in this area,” Scott Christopher, who sells prayer candles from Dr. Anthony Fauci, told CNN. in his Etsy shop.

From the candle list, Christopher said the store was operating “remarkably well”. He said he sold nearly 100 Fauci candles in less than a week.

“During the pandemic, he was a voice of reason and comfort,” said Christopher. “And I think that’s what I and so many others have answered.”

Custom face designs , a company that sells personalized items like shirts and blankets, has a new best seller: socks with the face of Fauci everywhere.

“I make them because I love Dr. Fauci,” Jermaine Cooper, one of the owners of Custom Face Designs, told CNN. “And it is a sign of hope for all of us and a trusted advisor.”

The family-run business sold nearly 100 pairs of socks in just two days, and Cooper said he expects the item to continue to sell well.