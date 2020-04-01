Robert Gallery, the retired NFL lineman that the Raiders drafted second in 2004, is looking to sell his spot outside of Oakland. Its custom compound on five acres in Danville has just hit the market for $ 5.998 million, according to records.

It’s quite a bump from the $ 3.675 million he paid in 2009 at the end of his time with the Raiders.

Nestled among the hills of the Tassajara Valley, the gated estate is about 30 miles outside of Oakland. There are many features for car collectors, including a garage for six cars, a 6,100 square foot workshop with room for 30 vehicles, an auto showroom, and a go-kart track.

Other structures include a 7200 square foot house, a separate apartment, a tennis court, a playground and a backyard with a patio, a shack and a pair of pergolas.

Mixing formal and casual living spaces, the main house is filled with red oak hardwood, prefabricated joinery, plantation shutters and custom cabinets. Angled skylights overlook the family room and a wall of windows lines the breakfast area.

There is also an office, a cinema room and a billiard room. The master suite – one of six bedrooms and eight bathrooms – has a 230 square foot closet.

Originally from Iowa, Gallery was an All-American at the University of Iowa and a highly touted prospect of entering the NFL. In seven seasons with the Raiders and one with the Seahawks, he played in 104 games.

Joujou Chawla of Compass holds the list.