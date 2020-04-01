Travel restrictions also obstruct the road networks and making it difficult for agricultural workers to get where they are needed. And at the end of the food supply chains, supermarkets that have come to rely on just-in-time deliveries have been overwhelmed by huge demand and panic purchases.

World stocks of basic commodities such as wheat, corn and rice are at healthy levels, said Maximo Torero Cullen, chief economist at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. But logistical bottlenecks need to be identified and resolved quickly to ensure that goods can get where they are needed and avoid protectionist policies, he added.

Kazakhstan, a major wheat exporter, temporarily banned shipments of buckwheat, rye flour, sugar, carrots and potatoes earlier in March because of concerns about domestic supplies. Although restrictions have since been relaxed, similar actions by other countries could be problematic.

Tight food supplies hold the attention of key decision makers: leaders of the Group of 20 major economies last week committed to resolving disruptions in global supply chains and ensuring the movement of vital medical supplies, essential agricultural products and other goods and services across borders.

First line shipping

The expedition would be a good starting point. The vast majority of the world’s food supply comes from ships, either in containers or on bulk carriers.

However, the shipowners, already shaken by stops from some of the world’s busiest ports in China, now face radical blockages around the world, hampering access to ports and making crew changes almost impossible due to travel restrictions.

Maersk AMKAF (( , the world’s largest container shipping company, recently said it had suspended all crew changes for a month in part to minimize the risk of ships being quarantined by port authorities and disrupting freight for customers.

However, this endangers the physical and mental health of seafarers, as they remain on board ships for long periods of time without interruption, which could lead to crew shortages later, the International Navigation Chamber warned.

According to Wilhelmsen, a conglomerate of the maritime industry based in Norway, more than 30 ports in the world restrict access to ships or prohibit crew changes, especially in Australia, Vietnam, India, Greece, Portugal , in Chile and Argentina.

Rules governing access to ports differ from country to country, and sometimes even within countries, making it very difficult for shipowners to plan routes, said Guy Platten, secretary general of the International Chamber of Navigation. This could scold food supply chains, especially for time-sensitive fresh produce, he added.

Transit delays from Chinese ports are likely to cause shortages of apple juice in the United States, according to a March 13 report from the commodity research company Mintec. Two-thirds of the apple juice Americans drink comes from China.

Restricted air cargo

The closure of commercial aviation caused by the coronavirus has greatly reduced air cargo capacity, making it more difficult and more expensive to transport perishable goods that must be delivered at high speed.

“Passenger operations have been cut so drastically that there is simply no system capacity to respond even to reduced levels of air cargo,” said Alexandre de Juniac, CEO of International Air on Tuesday. Transport Association.

Deliveries have been delayed because airlines are struggling to organize crews and obtain permission to fly due to travel restrictions, said de Juniac. “Last week, the European Commission released guidelines that will help lift roadblocks in Europe. And we encourage other countries to do the same,” he added.

Hiten Dodhia, director of Saturnalia UK, a company that imports high-value fresh produce from Africa and South America and sells it to supermarkets in Europe, said there has been a huge increase in the price of air cargo due to the grounding of many passenger aircraft.

Locks and curfews in countries like Zimbabwe, South Africa, Guatemala and Peru restrict movement of workers and cause labor shortages on farms, which will hamper planting , harvesting and packaging, he told CNN Business.

The biggest problems relate to vegetables that are planted, harvested and shipped in relatively short periods of time, such as snow peas, sugar cubes, corn corn, tender beans and broccoli, said Dodhia. He told some farmers not to plant because it is not certain that their products can get to the market on time.

Work and logistics

Labor shortages in Europe and the United States, they also threaten to seriously disrupt supply chains, drive up food prices, and make certain products of high value, such as fruits, vegetables, meat and fish , hard to find.

The National Farmers ‘Union of Great Britain has warned that travel restrictions could prevent migrant workers from entering the country for the next harvest, while a nationwide shutdown will hamper producers’ ability to recruit 80,000 seasonal workers needed this year.

“We urge the British people, university students, anyone looking for work, to rally behind British producers in this time of national significance and to choose for Great Britain,” said the union vice-president. , Tom Bradshaw, in a statement.

Labor shortages in Europe are expected to cut off British supplies of imported fruits and vegetables in the coming months, according to the Landworkers’ Alliance of the United Kingdom, which represents more than 1,000 British smallholder farms and is a member. of the international movement of small farmers La Via Campesina. “A large part of our products come from southern Europe, where producers are already delaying and reducing spring planting due to restrictions on movement of seasonal workers from Eastern Europe, illness, restrictions transportation and cash, “he said in a statement.

The price of Polish apples and Spanish broccoli jumped about 20% between February and March, as consumers gathered fruits and vegetables, according to Mintec. “The chaos of traffic on the German-Polish border has made transportation of apples and other fruits problematic,” said Mintec.

Governments must solve the bottlenecks and ensure that perishable products are not wasted, said Torrero Cullen. Maintaining labor-intensive packaging plants at full capacity while respecting social distancing guidelines will create an additional challenge, he added.

No slack in the system

Supermarkets, which work tirelessly to keep shelves full despite panic purchases, face logistical headaches. And just-in-time supply chains mean there is very little slack in the system.

Retailers typically hold between one and three weeks of non-perishable items, such as pasta and rice, in stores and depots, with much smaller quantities of fresh produce kept in storage, said Dave Howorth, executive director from Scala, an independent supplier. chain consulting for the UK food and beverage industry.

“Suppliers usually deliver every day because there is so little stock in the system,” he added. But if shipments are delayed due to restricted access to ports or if suppliers are blocked at border crossings, daily deliveries may not be possible.

Photos of empty shelves and measures taken by retailers to ration purchases suggest that, although there may be a lot of food, the systems that get them to where they are needed are stretched.

This prompted the UK government to temporarily relax competition laws earlier in March to allow supermarkets to exchange stock level data, group staff to meet demand, and share distribution deposits and delivery vans.

Another factor that drives demand in supermarkets: government restrictions Reducing the spread of the coronavirus means that people eat more at home than at restaurants.

“This is a fundamental change. You saw a significant change in volume, which was superimposed on the panic purchase,” said Howorth. In the four weeks leading up to March 21, UK shoppers made three more trips to the grocery store compared to the same time last year, spending an additional £ 1.9 billion ($ 2.4 billion) , according to Nielsen. 1.2 million additional online orders were placed during the same period, said the design office.