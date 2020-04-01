As restaurants, hotels, schools and other large institutions are shut down by the coronavirus, the food wholesalers who supply them are developing new tactics to survive.

Sysco, the country’s largest food distributor, temporarily abandons the sale of fresh meat and products entirely in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, learned The Post, even as it struggles to unload its inventory in supermarket chains that it does not normally serve.

The Houston giant has told some of its customers – which include many of the largest hotel and restaurant chains in the United States, as well as schools and other institutions – that it “focuses primarily on the chicken, beef, seafood and frozen vegetables for the interim period ”, according to a memo obtained by La Poste.

The March 18 memo added that Sysco is also eliminating Saturday deliveries and product returns and warned that delivery times will not be guaranteed as it consolidates shipping routes to reduce expenses.

On Monday, Sysco revealed in a file that it had been forced to lay off and lay off workers in its “sales, warehouse, transportation and functional support teams”, although it did not indicated the numbers.

The frozen food memo “really surprised us,” said a Sysco customer who asked not to be identified.

Sysco is “afraid to bring too much fresh food because they do not know what the need will be,” added the source.

Sysco is not alone. Baldor Specialty Foods, located in the Bronx, which also serves restaurants, institutions and shops, has just launched a home delivery service to consumers. He also signed an agreement with 100 Acme stores in the New York metropolitan area to supply basic items like onions and potatoes, Baldor president Michael Muzyk told The Post.

“The food distribution channel is under stress and I am not surprised that Sysco does not have an outlet for its fresh produce at the moment,” said Muzyk.

“Typically switching to frozen foods is cheaper,” said David Bishop, partner of supermarket consultant Brick Meets Click. “There is also less pressure to sell it quickly and that protects Sysco and the customer from the wrong product.”

But frozen meats also create more work for restaurants, which may not be used to storing meat in their freezers and thawing it later. “There is a process involved in defrosting meat and it upsets the operator who is not used to it,” added Bishop.

Sysco spokeswoman Shannon Mutschler declined to comment on the frozen food note, instead highlighting comments from CEO Kevin Hourican who said earlier this month that Sysco was looking to turn to supermarkets while most of its customers remained closed. .

“I have personally called the CEOs of all of the major grocers in this country, and they are interested in how Sysco can help them,” Hourican told CNBC.

Major food suppliers such as Tyson Foods and Cargill are also focusing more intensely on the distribution of their products to supermarkets.

However, some small competitors are wary of the new competition.

Master Purveyors Inc., a Bronx meat wholesaler that supplies premium butchers as well as steakhouses like Peter Luger and Smith & Wollensky, promotes a website to sell their cuts directly to consumers.

“I have $ 1 million worth of meat in my dry aging room and it will last another 45 days, so I have to sell to consumers,” co-owner Mark Solasz told the Post.

“I have 20 trucks and we have sent six trucks today,” added Solasz of the downturn.

But the butcher is also concerned that Sysco is throwing his considerable muscles.

“If Sysco is trying to get rid of premium meats and they have those meats in the freezer,” said Solasz, “they can try to degrade me and the others on the price once we get it come out. “