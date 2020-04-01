This is the swan song for the first season of the Big Apple Buckets podcast with Kazeem Famuyide. This is the last episode until the NBA draft, barring any major news from the Knicks, of course. We had to come out with a blow for the final.

Kaz opens the podcast by thanking the guests, the writers and the producer (me) for their contributions to our 24 episodes. He then went on to talk about the Knicks’ season, their project plans and what the off-season might look like. Were there any positives to be drawn from the regular season, which could be ended as NBA options for a potential return of its coronavirus suspension? What should the Knicks do in the project? Will they have radically different training next season?

Former Knicks head coach and ESPN NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy then joined the show. JVG discusses the 1998-1999 Knicks, shortened season, rivalries with the Heat and the Pacers, facing the Spurs in the NBA Finals, clinging to the legs of Alonzo Mourning and Marcus Camby accidentally hitting him. He made sure to give Knicks interim coach Mike Miller a lot of credit for what he has done since coming to power.

Many thanks to the team of writers of the New York Post for joining the shows throughout the season. Knicks defeated writer Marc Berman in most episodes and also thanked Mike Vaccaro, Peter Botte, Zach Braziller and Greg Joyce for their presence.

Thank you to all the guests who joined “Big Apple Buckets” this season:

Walt “Clyde” Frazier, Charles Oakley, Chris Childs, Jamal Crawford, Charlie Ward, Trent Tucker, Jerry Ferrara, Larry Brown, Jalen Rose, Mathias Kiwanuka, Adam Sandler, Kevin Garnett, Jerome “The Junk Yard Dog” Williams, Stu Jackson , Marlon Craft, Amar’e Stoudemire, Carlos Boozer, Bob Delaney, Maria Marino, Ed Cohen, Mike Breen, Peter Rosenberg, Ben Affleck, Danny Green and Jeff Van Gundy.

