Even working from home is not safe!

Hackers hijacked videoconferences and online classrooms over popular Zoom software, in a scary trend emerging amid the coronavirus pandemic, the FBI warned on Monday.

“The FBI has received several reports of conference disruption by pornographic and / or hateful images and threatening words,” said a warning from the agency’s Boston division.

There have been at least two cases of so-called “Zoom-bombing” in Massachusetts, including one where someone hacked into a school meeting and flashed swastika tattoos.

In another incident, a hacker joined an online course using teleconference software, shouted profanity, and shouted the professor’s address.

In northern New York State, the Esopus Town board meeting on Monday was disrupted by a group of creeps who launched a racist rant and flashed screenshots of group websites hate and Facebook pages, according to The Daily Freeman.

A recording of the Zoom meeting will be released to authorities and charges of hate crimes may be laid, councilor Christopher Farrell told the newspaper.

Authorities have published tips to avoid getting hacked, including making Zoom meetings or classrooms private, not sharing conference links on social media, and managing screen sharing options to only the host can view their own.