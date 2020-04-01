If there is a baseball season, Al Leiter sees an opportunity for those who run the game to implement new ideas.

Whether it’s an expanded playoff structure, a regular season that takes place in October and World Series games at neutral venues, the former pitcher – now MLB network analyst and special advisor for Mets – embraces the idea of ​​a potential season serving as a giant. laboratory.

“I think it’s a chance for central baseball to come up with some really creative stuff that will be accepted – even by the old guard of people who don’t want change – because of the circumstances,” Leiter told The Post. “It’s a very unique situation and we have to bring the fans back. Let’s be creative here. “

But many possibilities depend on the baseball resumption schedule, after stopping three weeks ago due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Ideally, spring training would resume at some point in May, with the opening day possibly occurring in early June.

Teams initially kept their spring training complexes open for training, but in the past 1 ½ weeks players have been sent home to await further instructions as social distancing is encouraged.

It has been suggested that players, especially pitchers, would need three more weeks of spring training to prepare for a season, but Leiter suggested that it could be a smaller window.

“I think because the guys are so responsible and so regimented with their routine and their process that just because they’re not in Port St. Lucie or Tampa, they keep doing their job,” said Leiter. “Maybe it’s only two weeks of training in the spring.” Hey, come here, we’re not going to play a lot of games, if there are any, let’s get together, a few days aside . “

“You will probably see extended lists, especially with launchers. Get out, let the runners run three innings and let that be the norm in the real big league game for a few go-arounds. This is your biggest concern: make sure that some guys don’t go out and throw 100 shots the first time they go out. “

The players’ impetus for a shorter spring training would be to start receiving regular paychecks. As it stands, players on the 40-player roster throughout the game are dividing $ 170 million that was brought to them by the owners.

“If I was playing right now, this is about getting the teams started again so that we can all start getting paid,” said Leiter. “Do I want to sit in Port St. Lucie for a few weeks?” No, let’s go. Maybe they don’t even have to go there, just go to your league stadium. Make intrasquad games and let’s go. “

Leiter’s disappointment at stopping baseball exceeds the level of the major leagues. Former pitcher Jack’s son is a standout player at Vanderbilt, and Leiter had hoped to spend much of the spring watching him play for the defending World College Series champions.

“When you really peel it off with the layers of deception, it’s really almost endless in terms of how an entity affects so many layers of groups of people and industry and economy, fun and fulfillment and all that, “said Leiter, referring to the coronavirus. “It goes multiple layers.”