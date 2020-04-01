Such a change would certainly be a boon, mainly for high earners, according to experts. And lifting the limits retroactively, as Pelosi suggested, would only make things worse, while not providing many benefits to the state governments that are also hit by the current crisis.

“It is not a good idea,” said Michael Linden, executive director of the progressive Groundwork Collaborative. “It would not help the economy to recover and would not benefit the people who need help.”

More than half of the proceeds from the complete repeal of the SALT ceiling would go to the wealthiest 1%, with households earning more than about three-quarters of a million dollars a year.

Pelosi did not specify exactly what changes she would like to see to the SALT ceiling, which was imposed by the GOP tax law of 2017 – and this made it difficult to assess exactly what type of role democratic proposals to change the ceiling would play in a fourth response from the Congress virus or the effect it could have on the economy.

The speaker first raised the idea in an interview with The New York Times published on Monday. Henry Connelly, a spokesperson for Pelosi, later clarified that any changes “would be tailored to focus benefits on middle-class workers and include limitations on the high end.”

Yet it is not too difficult to see what Pelosi might try to do and why other Democrats could encourage it. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said on Tuesday that he urged Pelosi to stay the course in two conversations this week.

House Democrats, who made significant gains in high-end suburbs by winning a majority in the 2018 election, targeted the SALT ceiling all last year and finally took action to kill him for two years. This bill has no chance in the GOP-controlled Senate, where few states represented by Republicans are equally troubled by the $ 10,000 limit.

Democrats and property advocates have also accused that SALT limits have driven the housing market, an argument that has been argued by some government economists.

As it stands, families who would benefit from relief from the SALT ceiling may not get a boost from the $ 1,200 direct payments just passed by Congress to help families overcome the crisis. . Payments are being phased out for high income taxpayers.

But the changes to the deduction for SALT would allow households to file their taxes again for 2018 and 2019 to get a refund, which would give them an inflow of disposable income. This would allow them to support businesses in their communities that will need help getting back on their feet, according to Pelosi and other Democrats in the House.

“We know that many of the areas hardest hit by the coronavirus have also been affected by SALT,” said representative Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), Who represents a wealthy neighborhood outside of New York. “Many small businesses have been crushed by this. We need to help them get back online. “

House Democrats have considered pushing to loosen the national and local deduction limit on the “phase three” coronavirus measure that was enacted last week, added Gottheimer. But this measure was mainly worked out during negotiations between the Senate and the Trump administration, forcing the Democrats to band together and start preparing for phase four.

It is unclear what Democrats might have in mind to prevent the wealthy from benefiting too much from SALT changes, although they have already discussed income and geography limits.

In any event, experts doubt that relaxing the $ 10,000 limit on national and local deductions is the best way to encourage Americans to shop in their local stores when the coronavirus blockages stop.

As Karl Smith of the Conservative Tax Foundation pointed out, tax cuts to get more money out of people’s pockets work best when they target households that can get the most out of them.