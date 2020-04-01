A Pennsylvania man dying from coronavirus was forced to say his last goodbyes to loved ones via FaceTime, according to a report.

Cecil “Mac” Hargrove, 84, died on Friday at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, where he had been admitted with difficulty breathing 17 hours earlier. Her son Blake was adamantly told by hospital staff that no visitors would be allowed, PennLive.com Reports.

“They literally heard nothing about it,” said Blake Hargrove, professor of management at the University of Shippensburg. “It is not that they were ugly, but there was no negotiation.”

A doctor later told Hargrove while waiting outside the hospital that his father – who had previously been diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease – suffered from viral pneumonia. Cecil Hargrove’s COVID-19 test results were not yet ready, but he needed to be ventilated, said a doctor.

However, Hargrove shot down the plan, insisting that his father would not want to be kept alive with a ventilator if he had contracted the coronavirus, potentially putting him in danger of not being able to talk to loved ones before he died.

He said he then confirmed these wishes with his father over the phone before a test confirmed that the 84-year-old man had COVID-19, reports PennLive.com.

Later, hospital workers gave an iPad to the former real estate investor, who used FaceTime to say goodbye to loved ones, including his 11 grandchildren.

“All of his grandchildren were able to tell him they loved him and he was able to tell them that he loved them,” said Blake Hargrove. “It’s a blessing.”

Cecil Hargrove’s wife, 63-year-old Katherine, was allowed a solitary visit before the death of her husband. She agreed with her decision against a fan, saying that they had already discussed end-of-life options.

“If we couldn’t have a very reasonable chance of returning to our previous abilities, we didn’t want to live,” she told PennLive.com. “When I got to the hospital and saw my husband, I knew we had made the right decision.”

The experiment should serve as a warning to anyone whose parent is hospitalized with the coronavirus to prepare for the possibility of never seeing their loved one again, said Blake Hargrove.

“You are losing control of health care providers,” he said.

Hargrove believes his father caught the virus during a March 14 flight from Spain to New York, where airport officials John F. Kennedy told his parents to self-quarantine. The couple traveled to Spain on March 6 to visit their son, who was there as a Fulbright fellow, he said.



Cecil “Mac” Hargrove with his family Facebook

Cecil “Mac” Hargrove with granddaughter Hannah Facebook



“This trip was important to him,” he said. “It was not something he was going to miss.”

Due to Pennsylvania’s ban on large rallies, it is not clear when the funeral will be for Cecil Hargrove. Relatives hope to eventually host a service in Dallas, where he and his wife lived part-time, reports PennLive.com.

A hospital spokeswoman, meanwhile, said COVID-19 patients are generally denied access due to the risk of infection.

“However, in the case of end-of-life patients, we make exceptions for visits and work diligently to involve the family in other means of contact so that they can support their loved one and reduce the exposure of families. multiple. members, “spokeswoman Barbara Schindo told PennLive.com.