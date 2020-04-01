Michael Watson II posted on Instagram this week a video of his cousin Elijah receiving video calls from singer The Weeknd and rapper J. Cole.

“For the past 3 years, my 11-year-old cousin, Elijah, has battled cancer with the greatest resilience,” wrote Watson. “Elijah’s physical fight is now over, as he went to heaven on Friday.”

“He didn’t leave this world without knowing how much he was loved,” wrote Watson. “Last weekend, Elijah was able to” meet “3 of his favorite artists – The Weeknd, J. Cole and Drake.” Incredibly grateful to these 3 super-humans who take so much care of my family during this period. We will keep these moments forever. “

CNN contacted representatives of the three artists for comments. The Weeknd representative confirmed calls from singer and rapper J. Cole to CNN.